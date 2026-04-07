London Clinic Challenges Private Blood Testing Market with Transparent Pricing and Rapid Results

City Walk-in Clinic has introduced a new range of affordable blood tests with fast turnaround times, positioning its pricing among the lowest in Central London. All costs are clearly stated, with no hidden extras or additional charges for blood collection.

CEO Alya Shakir commented: “We have provided 50,000 blood tests in the last 3 years with no GP referrals. Many entrants into the market are publishing prices that do not include the blood draw, meaning customers are leaving with bigger bills than they are expecting. Price transparency should be the cornerstone of every private healthcare clinic – patients are trusting us with their health and many are using private healthcare for the first time. It’s vital they leave with the bill they expect.”

The clinic now offers a broad selection of tests at inclusive prices, starting from £39. These include lipid profiles, full blood count, as well as kidney and liver function testing. Hormone tests are available from £45, while a comprehensive Silver blood profile covering haematology and biochemistry is priced at £59.

Clinical director, Dr Enam Abood, commented: “Access to routine blood testing is getting harder and private providers are filling those gaps. There have been over 2 million new users of private healthcare since 2021 in UK. Unfortunately, some providers are not as transparent about price as they should be or sufficiently passionate about patient safety. It has been my passion, since launching these clinics back in 1998, to ensure access to excellent care for ordinary Londoners and visitors to our City.

I’m delighted that our no-referral blood test service, which include safety-netting of all results by our GPs, has given access to fast and easy blood testing in Central London to thousands of people. We’ve supported IVF journeys, medication monitoring, lifestyle improvements, biohacking and advanced health insights, and found hundreds of incidental findings of disease or levels that could lead to future disease. I believe that outside of lifestyle, routine blood testing is the key to longevity and good health.”

City Walk-in Clinic delivers same-day results across three Central London sites, offering both blood testing and sexual health services in Harley Street, the City of London and Victoria.