IBSA UK&I takes over direct commercial control of ialuril® across the UK and Ireland

IBSA UK&I, the British arm of the Swiss pharmaceutical group IBSA, has announced it will take full responsibility for the marketing and distribution of ialuril® in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 9 April 2026.

The company has identified maintaining uninterrupted supply and ensuring a seamless transition for customers as its top priority. Oxford Pharmacy Store (OPS) has been selected as the main NHS distribution partner and will manage ordering and supply to NHS clients, working in close coordination with IBSA UK&I. In addition, ialuril® will remain accessible through AAH Pharmaceuticals and Alliance as secondary distribution routes.

ialuril® was originally developed by IBSA and continues to be produced by the organisation. IBSA is widely recognised for its expertise in hyaluronic acid manufacturing and has a strong track record of innovation in both urology and uro-gynaecology. By bringing commercial and distribution responsibilities in-house, IBSA UK&I is reinforcing its long-term commitment to the product and its development.

This move follows the establishment of IBSA’s UK affiliate in 2022, which enabled the company to manage its commercial operations directly. Integrating ialuril® into IBSA UK&I’s direct portfolio aligns it with the company’s growing presence in the uro-gynaecology sector, alongside products such as Hyaluxelle® and Perovial®.

ialuril® (sodium hyaluronate, sodium chondroitin sulphate and calcium chloride) is supplied as a 50ml pre-filled syringe with a Luer-Lock Adapter and ialuadapter®, with no alterations to its formulation, presentation, or clinical application. The therapy continues to be used to restore the glycosaminoglycan (GAG) layer of the urothelial bladder lining, particularly in cases where its deterioration leads to recurring conditions such as cystitis of different causes.

Over the last ten years, Aspire Pharma has acted on behalf of IBSA in the UK and Ireland, supporting the supply of ialuril® to healthcare professionals. IBSA has expressed its appreciation to Aspire Pharma for its contribution and collaboration throughout this long-standing relationship.

Steven Knapp, General Manager of IBSA UK&I, said: “We are pleased to take on direct responsibility for ialuril® in the UK and Ireland. This transition reflects IBSA’s growing commitment to the urology and uro-gynaecology therapy area and allows us to work more closely with healthcare professionals and NHS partners. Our focus is on ensuring continuity of supply and strengthening the support we provide to clinicians so that patients can continue to access effective treatment.”