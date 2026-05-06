I’m an eye surgeon – here are the reasons you shouldn’t delay an eye test

Brits are being urged not to neglect routine vision tests as a leading eye surgeon warns that many serious problems develop “silently”.

Ms Masara Laginaf, award-winning consultant at OCL Vision, says too many people wait until their sight noticeably deteriorates before booking an appointment, by which point some conditions may already be advanced.

She explained: “An eye test is an important health check, not simply about updating your glasses prescription.

“That’s because a number of potentially sight-threatening conditions develop gradually and without pain, so patients often don’t realise anything is wrong.”

With the latest NHS stats showing the number of vision-related outpatient hospital visits increased by 27% between 2014 and 2024, the need to be aware of potential problems before they develop is more important than ever.

Age increases risk

While most adults under 60 with no existing problems are advised to have an eye test every two years, Ms Laginaf recommends annual checks for those over 60 – when the risk of cataracts, glaucoma and macular degeneration rises significantly.

“As we age the natural structures of the eye change,” she said. “Cataracts become more common and conditions such as glaucoma are more likely to develop.

“Yearly examinations allow us to detect changes early and intervene at the right time.”

Cataracts – a clouding of the eye’s natural lens – often develop slowly. Early symptoms can include glare from car headlights, colours appearing duller or difficulty reading in low light.

The OCL Vision expert added: “Many people adapt without realising their vision has declined.

“They may avoid night driving or need brighter lights at home and assume it is just part of getting older. In reality, assessment and treatment can dramatically improve quality of life.”

‘Silent’ threat of glaucoma

Glaucoma remains one of the major concerns for eye specialists because it frequently has no early warning signs. The condition damages the optic nerve and can lead to permanent sight loss if left untreated.

“Glaucoma is often called the ‘silent thief of sight’,” said Ms Laginaf. “By the time peripheral vision is noticeably affected, some damage may already be irreversible.

“Routine eye examinations are essential because they allow us to detect raised eye pressure or early optic nerve changes before symptoms appear.”

Those with a family history of glaucoma are particularly at risk and may require more frequent monitoring.

Not just an older person’s issue

Younger adults are not immune to eye health problems. Increased screen time, in particular, has led to rising complaints of digital eye strain, dry eyes and headaches.

Ms Laginaf explained: “Extended phone and tablet use can exacerbate dryness and highlight focusing issues.

“Regular checks help ensure there are no underlying concerns and allow us to advise on practical steps to reduce strain.”

People living with diabetes are also advised to attend regular screening, as diabetic eye disease can progress without obvious symptoms in its early stages.

Know the warning signs

Ms Laginaf advises residents to seek urgent assessment if they experience sudden vision changes, flashes and floaters, persistent eye pain or distorted central vision.

“Any sudden deterioration should be examined promptly,” she said. “It may be minor but occasionally it signals a retinal condition that requires urgent treatment.”

She added: “If you can’t remember your last eye test, that is usually a sign it is time to book one. Early detection gives us the best opportunity to preserve sight for the long term.”