Deborah Maw Reveals First WildeStar Retreat to Be Held on Anglesey

Spiritual astrologer, educator and experienced retreat facilitator Deborah Maw has announced plans to host the inaugural WildeStar Retreat on the island of Anglesey.

Designed for a small group of just four participants, the retreat is aimed at self-directed founders, coaches and business owners who have achieved success but sense there is a deeper level of insight still to explore.

“That intimacy is essential,” Deborah said. “This isn’t about scale. It’s about precision. About stepping away long enough to see clearly.”

The retreat takes place in a location that combines natural landscape with comfort. The accommodation is a short fifteen-minute walk from the sea and five minutes from a peaceful lake, offering modern ensuite rooms along with a sauna and hot tub. The programme includes coastal walks, evening fire circles and scheduled periods without digital devices.

WildeStar is intended as more than a traditional wellness retreat. Instead, it offers participants the opportunity to spend extended time alone in a natural environment, allowing the nervous system to settle and mental clarity to emerge. Participants will spend deliberate time outdoors without headphones, continuous conversation or the urge to capture the experience digitally, helping build awareness and personal trust in ways often absent from modern work.

“There is an experience you cannot download,” Deborah added. “You cannot think your way into it. You have to walk into it.”

Deborah, who works as a spiritual astrologer and teacher, has spent many years examining the links between symbolism, psychology and embodied awareness. Living a nomadic lifestyle and walking long stretches of coastal paths have influenced the philosophy behind the creation of WildeStar.

She was recently recognised as Most Influential Brand at the Big Business Events awards, highlighting her distinctive approach to immersive leadership learning.

“Unlike performance-driven retreats focused on optimisation, WildeStar focuses on coherence — the alignment of intuition, strategy, and embodied presence,” she said.

“When constant input is removed, perception sharpens. Decisions change. Clarity becomes a true competitive advantage.”

Deborah is also introducing the broader vision for WildeStar through a series of webinars aimed at entrepreneurs interested in exploring alternative perspectives on leadership and presence.

“This isn’t about stepping back from your work,” she said. “It’s about returning to it with a different quality of presence.”

Further information about upcoming webinars and WildeStar Retreats is available at deborahmaw.com.