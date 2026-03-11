Sanctuary Students Provides Accommodation Options for International Students Moving to Manchester

Manchester remains a leading destination for students from around the world, offering a strong academic reputation alongside a lively and diverse student environment. With over 100,000 students studying in the city and close to 20,000 arriving from overseas, the availability of safe, welcoming housing plays a key role in helping new arrivals settle into life in the UK.

Sanctuary Students, which specialises in purpose-built student accommodation across the UK, provides housing in Manchester designed to support international students as they adapt to a new academic and cultural landscape. The provider currently offers more than 1,000 rooms across two popular city locations, with accommodation for the 2026/27 academic year available to explore and reserve through its website. Prices and availability are structured to encourage students to secure housing early, particularly as living expenses remain a concern for many.

One of the biggest challenges international students face when relocating is managing their day-to-day expenses. Sanctuary Students addresses this by offering a single all-inclusive rent that covers utilities, high-speed internet, insurance, security services and property maintenance. This simplified approach removes the need for multiple bills and helps students manage their finances with greater confidence. Flexible payment arrangements are available, and rental prices remain unchanged during the tenancy.

Beyond financial convenience, managed student accommodation can also help residents build social connections. Sanctuary Students organises a range of events and activities within its residences to encourage students to interact and get to know one another. These gatherings aim to strengthen community ties, promote wellbeing and help new residents feel comfortable in their new surroundings.

Safety is another priority for both students and their families. Sanctuary Students’ buildings are equipped with secure access systems, CCTV coverage, continuous security support, emergency contact options and on-site maintenance teams, ensuring residents have support when they need it while settling into their studies.

With Manchester’s international student population continuing to grow, accommodation providers are placing greater emphasis on creating living environments that support both comfort and connection. Sanctuary Students’ centrally located properties are designed to meet this demand, offering reliable living costs, supportive services and opportunities for social engagement throughout the academic year.