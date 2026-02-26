Clinical herbal practitioner Maria Shahin recognised for brand excellence

Accredited herbal medicine specialist Maria Shahin has been awarded a Best Brand Identity honour in recognition of her clinical practice.

With more than ten years of study and patient work, she supports men and women through midlife hormonal changes, focusing on vitality, longevity and balanced health.

Her clinic received the award from Big Business Events for its emphasis on trust, scientific grounding and transparent, evidence-led care.

Maria said: “I am humbled to win this award – I think it is always heartwarming when a third party advocates for your work.

“I assess clients, I physically examine them, formulate a personalised herbal medicine prescription, and dispense it. I go over all their medical conditions, prescribe drugs, and take full responsibility for all the drug and herb interactions.”

She works with a broad range of medicinal plants and prepares treatments in multiple formats.

“We work with over 400 medical plants, formulated into alcohol tincture, aquas extracts and oil-based preparations. We could make a powder mix for someone, we could make a tincture mix, we could make capsules, even suppositories if we need to.

“I qualified as an accredited and insured Clinical Herbal Practitioner and had a general herbal medicine practice at first, but I have since build up several years of specialised experience in male and female midlife transitional health.”

Her focus on midlife health developed as a deliberate specialism.

“In the past few years, I have specialised in men’s health first, more specifically men of age from 40-55, because males have the andropause, just as women have the menopause.

While she has extensive experience supporting women, she believes male hormonal changes are often overlooked.

“I found it very under-evaluated,” she said. “Men don’t tend to speak about their problems and are not eager to confess that they are struggling or say what is happening. They do need a lot of help and support”.

Alongside clinical consultations, she delivers corporate health training, community workshops and educational sessions.

Her work addresses issues including fertility, hormone balance, prostate health, stress, sleep and metabolic function in men, and reproductive health, PMS, menopause and perimenopause in women.

Maria added: “I will also provide guidance on health-related nutrition and fitness habits. I feel confident to do that through 25 years of healthy nutrition and maintaining a fitness routine regardless of her location, with consistent training at least 2-3 times a week.”

She emphasises the importance of professional oversight in herbal medicine.

“I don’t treat symptoms – I assess clinically, personalise formulations and take full accountability for safety, “she said.

“I believe in evidence- informed herbal medicine and proper physical assessment.

“Nature is powerful, but it still needs a qualified adult in the room.”

Contact details are available via [email protected].