Wigan Business Expo secures local sponsor as community focus grows

A Wigan tender consultancy has announced it will sponsor this year’s Wigan Business Expo, a popular regional networking event open to businesses of all sizes.

Running from 9am until 2pm, the free Expo will offer a programme of networking sessions, workshops and expert presentations aimed at helping firms develop and expand.

JGP Consultancy, established in 2014 and working with clients across the UK and internationally, says its involvement signals a stronger emphasis on supporting the local business community. The company provides end-to-end tender support, from opportunity searches to completed submissions, and will both sponsor and exhibit at the event.

Managing Director Kathryn Pearson explained that the decision grew out of a personal conversation.

“We’ve always been led by our clients, and that’s taken us across the UK, Europe and further afield,” she says. “But at a recent family meal someone asked why we weren’t doing more in Wigan. We’re a family business, most of our family live locally, and there wasn’t a strong reason not to focus more on our hometown.”

“We will continue working nationally and internationally, but there is now a real focus on helping businesses closer to home accelerate their growth, particularly in the public sector. Sponsoring the Expo felt like a natural place to start.”

She emphasised the importance of accessible local events for smaller organisations.

“Not every business has the time or resources to attend large national events,” she says. “A strong local Expo gives companies the chance to learn, ask questions, and meet potential partners right on their doorstep. That strengthens the whole community and makes real differences to local businesses.”

On the day, the consultancy will provide guidance for firms exploring public sector contracts, an area many smaller businesses feel is out of reach.

Kathryn said the aim is to simplify the process.

“We want people to feel comfortable starting the conversation,” she says. “If a business is not sure whether they can or should tender, we can usually give them clarity within five minutes. If they know they should be tendering but have not had success, we can show them a clear pathway forward. And if they already tender but find it time consuming and difficult, we can take that pressure off.”

As part of their involvement in the event, JGP Consultancy will also be delivering a workshop, targeted at SMEs and service providers who want to unlock new revenue streams but may have previously found tendering intimidating.

For Kathryn and the JGP Consultancy team, the workshop is just one part of a much bigger picture. The real value of the Expo, she says, is the opportunity it creates for the local business community to come together, share knowledge and support one another.

“Strong local economies are built when businesses support each other,” she says. “If this event helps companies make new connections, discover new opportunities or simply feel more supported, then it is doing exactly what it is meant to do.”

Wigan Business Expo takes place at The Edge Arena on Thursday 12th March from 9am to 2pm and is free for visitors to attend.