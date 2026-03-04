The SaaSy People Secures Place in FT 1000, Strengthening Position as European Growth Standout

The SaaSy People, a specialist SaaS consultancy, outsourced BPO provider and Customer Success partner serving clients across the UK and US, has been included in the Financial Times FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026. The company achieved a ranking of #441 on the annual list.

Compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, the FT 1000 highlights the 1,000 fastest-expanding companies in Europe, measured by compound annual revenue growth between 2021 and 2024. Now in its tenth year, the ranking recognises businesses that have delivered strong, largely organic growth despite challenging economic conditions.

The SaaSy People structures its services around four main areas: SaaS platform implementations, migrations and optimisation under SaaSy Platforms & Technical Services; BPO customer support through SaaSy Customer Support; outsourced Customer Success via SaaSy Retention-as-a-Service; and onshore bespoke software and development solutions under SaaSy Development. The firm holds advanced partner certifications with Intercom, monday.com, Zendesk and Vonage. It was also recently recognised as Solution Partner of the Year at Intercom’s Global Sales Kickoff and EMEA Partner of the Year by monday.com.

Reece Couchman, CEO and Founder of The SaaSy People said: “Being recognised in the FT 1000 is a reflection of the work our entire team puts in every single day. The late nights, the tricky implementations, the tough client conversations, the thousands of customer interactions handled brilliantly on behalf of our clients – this is the result of all of that. We’re doing big things, and cracking the FT 1000 top 500 is proof that our multi-solution model works.”

The ranking follows a period of sustained expansion, with the company increasing its client footprint across the UK, US and Europe. It has secured enterprise-level engagements and gained major partner awards. Growth has been further supported by its AI-led solutions practice, built around Intercom’s Fin AI agent, as organisations accelerate investment in intelligent customer support automation.

The full FT 1000 2026 ranking is available on the FT website. A printed FT publication will be available on 26 March 2026.