LTi Metaltech Wins Long-Term Multi-Million-Pound Supply Contract with Siemens Healthineers MR Magnet Technology

LTi Metaltech Ltd has secured a new long-term supply agreement worth several million pounds with Siemens Healthineers MR Magnet Technology. The deal strengthens a partnership that has developed over more than two decades and highlights LTi’s standing as a UK manufacturer specialising in high-integrity, safety-critical components.

The agreement builds on LTi Metaltech’s established reputation for producing precision-engineered components where reliability, repeatability and secure supply are essential. The company’s development has long been connected to its collaboration with Siemens Healthineers MR Magnet Technology, with years of joint work contributing to its expertise in advanced manufacturing and quality-focused production.

During the past 20 years, LTi Metaltech has supported high-volume manufacturing for technically demanding applications. This has included the production of cryogenic pressure vessel sets used in MRI systems installed in hospitals around the world. The work highlights the level of consistency, traceability and strict quality control required in critical healthcare environments.

The renewed contract allows the two companies to continue working together on manufacturing and delivery activities. It ensures Siemens Healthineers MR Magnet Technology retains access to a supplier with established production systems, dependable capacity and a strong quality culture. LTi Metaltech will continue collaborating closely with Siemens Healthineers MR Magnet Technology to meet programme requirements and deliver components to precise specifications.

“This agreement reinforces the strength of our partnership with Siemens Healthineers MR Magnet Technology and the confidence placed in our people, processes and ability to deliver consistently,” said Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Metaltech. “It’s also a strong example of our ethos of Making Stuff That Matters – engineering the components that drive progress, protect lives and power the future.”

The long-term agreement supports ongoing investment in capability and manufacturing capacity at LTi Metaltech’s Oxfordshire facility. It also reflects continued demand from global healthcare organisations such as Siemens Healthineers MR Magnet Technology for high-quality manufacturing within the UK.

Together with the company’s recent Sellafield programme award, the agreement illustrates the range of LTi’s capabilities across sectors including healthcare, energy and nuclear. Additional opportunities are continuing to develop as part of the company’s expanding order pipeline.

As a member of the LTi Metalltechnik Group, LTi Metaltech also benefits from access to wider engineering knowledge and advanced manufacturing resources within an international network, strengthening its ability to invest in new technologies and scale delivery for customers operating in highly regulated industries.