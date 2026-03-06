KYND expands U.S. insurance operations with senior leadership appointment

Cyber risk intelligence specialist KYND has strengthened its presence in the United States with a new senior appointment as the company continues to expand its client network and provide enhanced insight into cyber risk affecting small and medium-sized enterprises within the insurance sector.

Aaron Aanenson has joined KYND as Head of Insurance, North America, where he will oversee the company’s insurance strategy across the United States. In this role, he will collaborate with insurer clients and brokers to support faster and more precise underwriting decisions while improving visibility across insurance portfolios. His work will also focus on helping cyber insurers expand their reach within the SME market.

Aaron brings more than 18 years of professional experience across cybersecurity consulting, management consulting and insurance. His career includes positions with organisations such as Bitsight and S-RM, providing him with a strong understanding of cyber risk and a practitioner-informed approach to shaping product development.

Aaron said: “I’ve focussed my career on helping the nascent cyber insurance market grow – primarily supporting cyber underwriters to better understand the risk so they could more confidently grow their business.

“I am looking forward to making an impact at a company which is totally insurance-focused. KYND’s platform was built to serve carriers and brokers and that clarity of purpose creates a strong foundation for long-term partnership in the US market.”

A key responsibility within Aaron’s position will involve developing strong relationships with insurer clients and brokers, ensuring their requirements directly influence KYND’s strategic direction and guide the development of its cyber risk intelligence platform.

Andy Thomas, CEO and co-founder of KYND, said: “The US is a critical market for cyber insurance innovation and growth. Aaron’s combination of hands-on experience working directly with insurers and cybersecurity expertise makes him ideally placed to strengthen our presence.

“As insurers look to unlock the significant SME cyber opportunity, they need tools that provide clarity across both individual risks and entire portfolios. Aaron will play a central role in ensuring we deliver exactly that.”

KYND works with insurers internationally to convert complex cyber risk data into practical and accessible insight. Its technology enables instant visibility of cyber exposure and continuous monitoring, helping insurers and organisations respond to emerging cyber threats with greater confidence.