Para-taekwondo athlete Nicole Brennan announced as Mobility in Motion brand ambassador

Mobility in Motion, a leading supplier of vehicle adaptations focused on making travel by car accessible for everyone, has revealed a new partnership with para-taekwondo competitor and disability advocate Nicole Brennan, who has joined the organisation as a brand ambassador.

Nicole, who has set her sights on competing at the LA 2028 Paralympics, is widely known for her work promoting disability inclusion and empowerment. In addition to her sporting achievements, she founded IAMPOSSIBLE Consultancy Ltd, a consultancy that helps organisations develop inclusive environments and practices. She is also preparing to launch Limbmatch, the UK’s first online prosthetics review platform.

Through the new partnership, Nicole will collaborate with Mobility in Motion to highlight the importance of accessible vehicle adaptations. She will share her lived experience and contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to support disabled people in achieving greater freedom and independence through improved mobility.

“We’re incredibly proud to welcome Nicole to our growing ambassador team,” said Bruce Lauder, Head of Commercial at Mobility in Motion.

“Nicole’s determination as an elite athlete and her leadership as a disability advocate and entrepreneur embodies our core values. Her voice and experience will help us continue to break down barriers and ensure more people know what’s possible.”

For Nicole, the collaboration offers an opportunity to contribute to meaningful change that extends beyond her sporting career.

Nicole said: “I’m really proud to be partnering with Mobility in Motion. Their values are closely aligned with everything I’m working towards, and it’s an honour to join a team that is just as passionate about empowering people to challenge norms and design with lived experience at the forefront. As a para-athlete and founder, I’ve experienced first-hand how infrastructure either enables ambition or limits it, and accessible transport isn’t a luxury, it’s a foundation.

“For me, independence means being able to show up fully, whether that’s training towards LA 2028 or building businesses that challenge systems. This partnership is about more than visibility; it’s about demonstrating how thoughtful design, lived experience and the right support can unlock opportunity and help more people realise what’s possible.”

Nicole becomes part of Mobility in Motion’s growing network of ambassadors, which includes wheelchair basketball Paralympian Robyn Love. The company continues to build partnerships that elevate disabled voices and bring greater attention to lived experiences.

As part of the ambassador programme, Nicole will contribute to awareness campaigns, attend events and support educational initiatives designed to highlight the importance of accessible transport and its impact on independence and everyday mobility.