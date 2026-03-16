UK’s Innit Store Ltd Selected as Official European Manufacturing Partner for BenShot Glassware

BenShot LLC, the US creator behind its well-known embedded glassware collections, has entered into a strategic agreement with UK company Innit Store Ltd to manufacture and distribute its designs across the United Kingdom and Europe. The arrangement establishes Innit Store as the official regional producer for BenShot’s signature glassware, bringing handcrafted gift products to retailers and online platforms including Amazon, Etsy and Shopify.

The collaboration links BenShot’s patent-protected glassware designs — known for incorporating embedded elements that combine artistry with everyday functionality — with Innit Store’s craft-led manufacturing capabilities and understanding of the European retail landscape. Through the partnership, several of BenShot’s top-selling designs will be produced locally for the UK and European markets, enabling improved delivery efficiency, reduced logistics costs and a smaller environmental impact compared with transatlantic shipping.

“Innit Store shares our commitment to quality, craft, and sustainable practices,” said Ben Wolfgram, Founder and CEO of BenShot LLC. “This partnership allows us to expand availability of our core designs across the UK and Europe while keeping production close to customers and supporting local craftsmanship.”

All BenShot products under the agreement will be carefully handcrafted at Innit Store’s production site in the UK. Strict quality measures will be maintained to ensure the distinctive look and strength that made the original designs popular worldwide. The partnership also grants Innit Store exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights in the UK and Europe, enabling the company to supply gift retailers, boutique shops and online sellers with locally produced stock.

“This agreement represents a major step for Innit Store,” said Ruth Winchester, Head of Operations at Innit Store Ltd. “We’re excited to bring BenShot’s iconic pieces to our customers, handcrafted here in the UK. Our skilled glassworkers will honour the original designs while meeting local demand more efficiently, providing retailers and consumers with high-quality giftware made closer to home.”

Through the agreement, Innit Store Ltd has secured the rights to develop, produce and safeguard BenShot’s distinctive glassware designs across both UK and European markets. The partnership also enhances both companies’ ability to enforce registered design protections and address unauthorised copies or lower-quality replicas.

“This partnership brings together two companies who value hands-on work, quality materials, and designs that tell a story,” said Olly O’Brien, founder of Innit Store Ltd. “Our customers want authenticity and products that feel personal. InnitStore is now a growing branch of the BenShot global network, we are proud to uphold the design integrity and to offer genuine BenShot designed pieces that are handcrafted here in the UK.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment not only to expanding availability but also to protecting the originality behind the designs. BenShot’s glassware combines artisan skill with distinctive creative elements, and the licensing agreement ensures customers in the UK and Europe receive authentic products produced under the guidance of the brand’s original designers and makers.