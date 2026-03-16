Micom Earns Place on the UK’s Best Workplaces 2026 List

Micom has secured a place among the UK’s Best Workplaces 2026, with the recognition reflecting strong employee feedback and the company’s ongoing commitment to fostering a positive and supportive working environment.

The announcement, made by Great Place to Work®, was revealed at a ceremony held at Grosvenor House on Park Lane in London, where leading organisations were recognised for their workplace culture.

Micom has been included in the list for companies of its size, acknowledging businesses where trust between employees and leadership, high engagement levels and a positive organisational culture are consistently maintained.

The UK’s Best Workplaces rankings are based on confidential surveys completed by employees along with an independent assessment of organisational culture. The process identifies companies where trust, collaboration and employee engagement form part of everyday working practices.

For Micom, the recognition comes at a time of continued growth and development. The company has consistently maintained that strong organisational culture plays a vital role in sustaining long-term performance, particularly as the business expands and adapts to new opportunities.

Andy Barber, CEO of Micom, said: “I won’t pretend this doesn’t feel brilliant.

“To be recognised like this, knowing it comes directly from our people, is something I’ll never take lightly.

“We’ve grown. We’ve pushed ourselves. And through it all, the team has shown up for each other. That’s what makes this special – not the ranking itself, but the proof that as we grow, we haven’t lost who we are.”

Micom continues to prioritise its people through investment in leadership training, wellbeing programmes and clearly defined career development opportunities across the business. As the company expands its technology offering and client partnerships, preserving a strong workplace culture remains a central objective.

Being named among the UK’s Best Workplaces reflects both the company’s present achievements and its commitment to strengthening its workplace environment over time.