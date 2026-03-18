Alpha Prime Markets announces purchase of financial training firm Divento Financials

• UK proprietary trading firm completes acquisition of Divento Financials Ltd

• Transaction structured through a combination of cash and shares

• Divento Financials to operate within Alpha Prime Markets following the deal

UK proprietary trading firm Alpha Prime Markets has confirmed it has acquired the financial education provider Divento Financials Ltd.

The acquisition represents another stage of growth for Alpha Capital Group, which oversees several businesses including Alpha Prime Markets, Alpha Capital and Alpha Futures. Following the agreement, Divento Financials will become part of the Group’s proprietary trading division, Alpha Prime Markets, based in London.

Under the terms of the agreement, which includes both cash and share components, Divento Financials founder and professional trader James Sullivan will continue to lead the education company as its CEO. Sullivan originally established the business in 2008.

Divento Financials has built a reputation for providing professional trader training and designing industry-recognised financial trading qualifications. Over the years the organisation has worked with institutions across the financial sector, with past clients including the Department for Work & Pensions, the City of London Corporation and a number of UK universities.

The training programmes and qualifications developed by Divento Financials are intended to address skills shortages in financial services. These qualifications are accredited by a professional awarding body, endorsed by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment, and regulated by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation.

Alpha Prime Markets operates as a traditional proprietary trading firm, running from a live trading floor in London while working with traders around the world. The company provides traders who demonstrate success on its platforms with access to live trading accounts and professional support.

Through the acquisition, Alpha traders will gain the opportunity to strengthen their financial and trading knowledge by enrolling in accredited training programmes. The partnership is also expected to reduce costs through economies of scale, making professional education more accessible to participants.

Alpha Capital Group CEO George Kohler said: “This marks another important expansion as we continue to offer our traders access to more advanced technology, resources and, in this case, training courses endorsed by the CISI and accredited by VTCT.

“Clients will be able to undertake training online or within our training room at Alpha Prime, where they’ll also be able to learn from being around a live trading floor, giving vital real-world experience. Unlike other prop firms, we want our customers to win….and this is yet another way that we can help people from all backgrounds fulfill their potential as traders.”

Divento Financials CEO James Sullivan added: “Through this deal, we look forward to working closely with George and the team at Alpha Prime and tapping into their reach and resources to really take advantage of the potential to scale the company and help even more people learn about financial trading through a trusted, experience and accredited provider.

“We can now provide access to our courses to people who might not previously have had the opportunity, and help prepare them for a future career in financial services, whether that’s in trading roles or other positions within the financial services industry.”

To find out more about Alpha Capital Group visit https://alphacapitalgroup.uk/ or for Alpha Prime Markets visit https://alphaprimemarkets.com/

For more on Divento Academy visit – https://diventofinancials.com/academy