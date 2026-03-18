Walmsley Wilkinson identifies growing trend of sabbaticals among senior executives

An increasing number of senior professionals are choosing to pause their careers in favour of purposeful time away from work, according to Walmsley Wilkinson Executive and Management Recruitment.

Recent data highlights the scale of the shift. A survey conducted by Harvard Business Review found that more than 30 per cent of senior leaders intend to take a sabbatical within the next five years, with wellbeing and improved work–life balance cited as key motivations. In addition, the 2025 Workforce Confidence Index published by LinkedIn shows that searches connected to sabbaticals and career breaks have increased by 40 per cent during the past three years.

“Taking time out shouldn’t be seen as a career collapse; it can be a reset, a reinvigoration and an opportunity to grow both personally and professionally,” said Taryn Wilkinson, Director at Walmsley Wilkinson.

“We’re seeing a real shift where executives are embracing sabbaticals as intentional, strategic and enriching rather than merely reactive.”

According to Walmsley Wilkinson, several factors are contributing to the increase in executive sabbaticals. These include pursuing personal aspirations such as travelling or building a home, recovering after selling a business or completing demanding leadership roles, restoring energy and motivation, and reflecting on long-term personal values and career direction.

“Sabbaticals can be transformative, but they’re often most effective when they’re intentional,” Wilkinson added. “Having a framework for your return ensures you come back with momentum and confidence.”

Although taking time away from work can provide valuable benefits, returning to employment can present difficulties for some executives. Even when the break has been positive, professionals sometimes feel uncertain about how to position themselves in the job market after a prolonged absence.

To help ensure a smooth transition back into work, Walmsley Wilkinson advises planning ahead before beginning a sabbatical. Suggested steps include establishing clear goals for post-sabbatical employment, maintaining some level of professional engagement during the break, updating CVs and LinkedIn profiles before re-entering the job market, and speaking with recruiters early to identify potential opportunities.

The firm also emphasises the importance of organisational support. Companies that actively encourage career breaks can strengthen their employer reputation, attract high-quality candidates and demonstrate a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing.

“The most effective employers recognise that career breaks, when approached strategically, are not a liability – they’re an asset,” said Taryn Wilkinson.

Walmsley Wilkinson believes that sabbaticals are increasingly being recognised as valuable opportunities for reflection and renewal rather than simply time away from employment. With proper planning, senior professionals can return to their careers with fresh perspective and stronger purpose.

For many leaders, time spent between roles is being redefined. Whether the break follows a planned sabbatical, a business exit, redundancy or burnout, senior executives are increasingly dedicating this period to meaningful pursuits such as international travel, constructing a dream home, angel investing, volunteering or spending more time with family.