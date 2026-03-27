Champions Speakers Secures Back-To-Back Booking Agency Of The Year Title

Champions Speakers, which operates an office in London, has been awarded Booking Agency of the Year 2026 at the Agents Association Business Awards 2026, marking its second consecutive win in the category.

Organised by the The Entertainment Agents’ Association (TEAA), the awards celebrate excellence across the music, keynote speaking and celebrity booking sectors.

This year’s ceremony, held at Athena Leicester, welcomed more than 300 agents, managers and industry professionals, making it one of the most prominent events in the industry calendar.

The repeat win further strengthens Champions Speakers’ reputation as a leading and reliable agency within the UK market.

Over the past 12 months, the company has delivered in excess of 5,000 events both domestically and internationally, covering keynote speaking engagements, live music bookings and celebrity-driven campaigns.

Selected by an independent panel comprising association members and senior industry figures, the award recognises the agency’s scale of operations, strategic approach and consistent delivery in a highly competitive global environment.

Adding to the success, Rachel Hilton of Champions Speakers was awarded Agent of the Year 2026, acknowledging her significant contribution to the company’s continued growth and client success.

Jack Hayes, Director of Champions Speakers, said: “Winning Booking Agency of the Year for a second year running is a fantastic achievement for our team. It reflects the consistency, expertise and commitment that goes into every project we deliver. We are proud to support clients across the UK and internationally, and to see Rachel Hilton recognised as Agent of the Year makes this moment even more significant for the business.”

The Entertainment Agents’ Association continues to act as the official governing body for the sector, promoting high standards of professionalism, transparency and excellence.

The evening also recognised wider achievements within the industry, with Tony Christie receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Entertainment on the night was provided by performances from Matt Terry and Twist and Pulse, contributing to the celebratory atmosphere.

This latest accolade adds to a long-standing record of recognition for Champions Speakers, reflecting over two decades of sustained growth, innovation and leadership within the market.

The company has previously been listed among the London Stock Exchange Group’s 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain and has appeared in both the Insider Growth 100 and The Sunday Times Fast Track 100, underlining its position as one of the UK’s fastest-growing businesses.

Recent recognition also includes honours from the Department for Business and Trade through its Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards, highlighting the company’s expansion into international markets across 66 countries.

Further distinctions include being named Best Keynote Speaker Bureau 2025 – Europe and inclusion in JP Morgan’s Top 200 Female-Powered Businesses, demonstrating both commercial success and a commitment to diversity and leadership.

With more than 20 years of experience, a global client portfolio and thousands of events delivered annually, Champions Speakers continues to define standards within the talent booking sector.

Hayes added: “This award is incredibly important to us because it reflects the trust our clients place in us every day. We’ve worked hard to build an agency that delivers consistently, whether that’s for a single keynote or a global campaign, and that focus hasn’t changed. Winning this award again is a sign that we’re moving in the right direction, but we’re not standing still. We’re continuing to invest in our people, our partnerships and our UK and global reach to make sure we keep raising the standard for what our brilliant clients rightly expect from a booking agency.”