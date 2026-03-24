HDUK reaches record employee happiness levels following 16 years of sustained growth

A strong people-focused culture has helped Hosted Desktop UK (HDUK) achieve its highest-ever employee satisfaction results, with overall happiness reaching 87% and its Employee Net Promoter Score rising to +75.

Hosted Desktop UK has announced record levels of employee happiness, marking a significant milestone in the company’s 16-year development.

Since 2010, HDUK has established itself as a provider of managed IT, hosted desktop and cyber security services to law firms and accountancy practices across the UK. During this period, the business has grown steadily, with its workforce now representing more than 150 years of combined service.

The company’s most recent employee survey has highlighted workplace culture as a key area of success.

The findings revealed that:

• 88% of employees trust management

• 87% report positive wellbeing

• 84% say they love the work they do

HDUK’s overall happiness score has risen by 4% compared with the previous quarter, reaching 87%, while its eNPS has increased by a further two points to +75.

These results reinforce the organisation’s long-held view that employees perform at their best when they feel valued, supported and trusted. In sectors such as legal and accountancy, where trust is essential, this culture is seen as vital not only for retaining staff but also for maintaining high service standards for clients.

The company believes its commitment to fostering a positive working environment has been a key driver of its continued growth. As the business has expanded, it has remained focused on creating a workplace where employees feel recognised, heard and motivated to contribute to overall success.

Debbie Cunliffe, Chief of Staff at HDUK, said: “I so love working here. To really feel appreciated where you spend so much time is a gift in itself.”

These results come at a time when many UK organisations are placing increased emphasis on employee retention, wellbeing and performance. For HDUK, the findings support the belief that investing in people is both ethically important and commercially beneficial.

A positive workplace culture can strengthen collaboration, build loyalty and deliver a more consistent experience for clients. In industries where reliability and responsiveness are critical, HDUK sees these qualities as closely linked to employee engagement and wellbeing.

With a growing team, strong levels of loyalty and a continued focus on maintaining a supportive workplace, HDUK demonstrates that business performance and employee satisfaction can develop together. The latest results not only mark an internal milestone but also highlight the importance of cultivating a culture that supports long-term success.