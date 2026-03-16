Property Investment Consultancy Rebrands as Smart Legals to Reflect Expanded Services

Property Investment Consultancy, a well-established London firm specialising in property investment, has announced that it will now operate under the new name Smart Legals following the expansion of its service offering.

Originally created to help investors access property development opportunities across the United Kingdom, the company built its reputation by introducing clients to reputable developers and facilitating investment in major projects nationwide.

Although the business continues to provide direct property investment opportunities, it has broadened its approach by working alongside experienced investment advisers to develop solutions that may help reduce tax exposure. As part of this expansion, investors can now explore property investment options through ISAs and pension structures, which can offer potential tax advantages.

For many investors today, one of the most pressing issues affecting returns is the impact of higher taxation. Increased tax obligations can significantly affect profitability, particularly for individuals in higher income brackets who pay greater tax on rental earnings.

The company selected the name Smart Legals to reflect a more strategic approach to property investment, with a focus on smarter financial planning that aims to reduce tax while maintaining strong investment safeguards.

The term “Legals” emphasises the protective structures behind each investment. These may include legal charges or part-ownership models designed to provide investors with additional security.

Sales Director Scott Robinson said: “We believe property investment offers both security and strong returns. Property also creates rental income, which makes it easier for investors to get mortgage finance. This allows them to increase their potential returns.”

“We are always looking for better ways to help our clients, and we hope the rebrand will make it clear that we now offer a wider range of smart, secure, and tax-efficient property investment solutions.”

Further information about the company’s services can be found at smartlegals.co.uk.