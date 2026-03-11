Equixly and Checkmarx collaborate to deliver continuous API penetration testing for modern application security

Equixly’s Agentic AI hacker performs ongoing testing of applications and APIs, modelling the tactics used by real attackers. The technology focuses on identifying intricate exploit chains and weaknesses in business logic that could be used to compromise modern application systems.

This approach allows organisations to complement secure code analysis with continuous offensive validation. By combining these capabilities, security teams can gain deeper insight into potential vulnerabilities, including complex weaknesses and exploitable risks that may not be detected by traditional testing tools or periodic penetration assessments.

The partnership enables organisations using Checkmarx One to expand their existing security workflows beyond static analysis and software composition analysis (SAST and SCA). Through the integration, teams can incorporate autonomous AI-based testing that evaluates APIs and application workflows in ways that replicate real-world attack behaviour.

Equixly has announced a new integration with Checkmarx aimed at strengthening application security by introducing continuous penetration testing capabilities into Checkmarx environments. Equixly’s platform uses agentic AI to provide offensive security testing for modern applications and APIs.

Together, the companies provide:

Continuous API penetration testing within the Checkmarx One platform

Detection of business logic vulnerabilities

Validated, exploit-driven findings to reduce false positives

A unified view of code-level risk

Centralized visibility through a single pane of glass

As APIs become the backbone of modern digital infrastructure, risk increasingly emerges not just from individual coding flaws, but from how APIs authenticate, authorize, and orchestrate business processes. These risks are often invisible to static testing tools and only surface when exploited in production.

“Application security programs are evolving beyond code analysis alone,” said Alessio Dalla Piazza, CTO and Co-Founder of Equixly. “Checkmarx has long helped organizations build secure software from the inside out. With this integration, we extend that protection, continuously attacking APIs and workflows the way real adversaries do. This gives security teams a far more complete understanding of their true attack surface.”

For Checkmarx customers, the integration delivers enhanced assurance across the full application lifecycle. Security leaders can correlate findings from source code to live exploitation paths, enabling more accurate prioritization and faster remediation.

“Modern application security requires continuous security across the agentic development lifecycle tapping into all signals, not only source code.,” said Ori Bendet, VP of product at Checkmarx. “By integrating with Equixly, our customers gain enhanced continuous offensive validation of their APIs and application logic. This strengthens their ability to identify exploitable risk and maintain confidence as applications evolve.”

The integration reflects a broader industry shift toward proactive, continuous offensive security, where organizations attack their own systems with the same automation and consistency used by modern adversaries.

By combining Checkmarx’s deep code intelligence and agentic expertise with Equixly’s autonomous penetration testing, customers can:

Identify exploitable API vulnerabilities earlier and validate them continuously

Reduce reliance on periodic, point-in-time penetration tests

Gain greater visibility across distributed, API-driven environments

Improve remediation efficiency through high-confidence, exploit-backed findings

The integration is available immediately to joint customers.

About Equixly

Equixly is an agentic offensive security platform built for the continuous penetration testing of modern applications and APIs in constantly evolving environments.

In an era where AI-powered attacks operate Persistently, Equixly’s

proprietary Agentic AI hacker acts like a real adversary, continuously uncovering exploitable risk across APIs, workflows, and business logic, and providing actionable insight so security and engineering teams can fix issues faster and innovate with confidence.

Already trusted by leading European banks, insurers, and payment giants, Equixly was founded by Mattia and Alessio Dalla Piazza, and backed by 33N Ventures, Alpha Intelligence Capital, JME Ventures, 360 Capital and the Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Firenze. Learn more at www.equixly.com

About Checkmarx