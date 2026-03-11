Equixly and Checkmarx collaborate to deliver continuous API penetration testing for modern application security

Equixly has announced a new integration with Checkmarx aimed at strengthening application security by introducing continuous penetration testing capabilities into Checkmarx environments. Equixly’s platform uses agentic AI to provide offensive security testing for modern applications and APIs.
The partnership enables organisations using Checkmarx One to expand their existing security workflows beyond static analysis and software composition analysis (SAST and SCA). Through the integration, teams can incorporate autonomous AI-based testing that evaluates APIs and application workflows in ways that replicate real-world attack behaviour.
This approach allows organisations to complement secure code analysis with continuous offensive validation. By combining these capabilities, security teams can gain deeper insight into potential vulnerabilities, including complex weaknesses and exploitable risks that may not be detected by traditional testing tools or periodic penetration assessments.
Equixly’s Agentic AI hacker performs ongoing testing of applications and APIs, modelling the tactics used by real attackers. The technology focuses on identifying intricate exploit chains and weaknesses in business logic that could be used to compromise modern application systems.
- Continuous API penetration testing within the Checkmarx One platform
- Detection of business logic vulnerabilities
- Validated, exploit-driven findings to reduce false positives
- A unified view of code-level risk
- Centralized visibility through a single pane of glass
- Identify exploitable API vulnerabilities earlier and validate them continuously
- Reduce reliance on periodic, point-in-time penetration tests
- Gain greater visibility across distributed, API-driven environments
- Improve remediation efficiency through high-confidence, exploit-backed findings