Sarsen Technology Joins HIPER Global UK as Integration Strengthens Technology Capabilities

HIPER Global UK has confirmed that Sarsen Technology is now operating fully within the HIPER Global organisation following its acquisition in 2025. The move completes the operational integration between the businesses and enhances HIPER Global’s ability to deliver advanced computing technologies to customers throughout the UK.

Sarsen Technology is well known for its expertise in embedded COTS computing and ruggedised hardware and software platforms. The company has long supported organisations working with complex technologies in highly regulated environments, where reliability, specialist knowledge and continuity of service are critical. As part of HIPER Global, Sarsen now benefits from the support of a global network, including stronger engineering resources, improved supply chain coordination and increased capacity for investment. This expanded foundation enables the company to offer enhanced capabilities and stability for UK customers while continuing its specialist focus within the embedded computing market.

“Bringing Sarsen Technology into the HIPER Global group is a natural step in our long-term investment and growth strategy in the UK,” said Mark Turner, Chief Executive Officer at HIPER Global UK.

“By combining their specialist knowledge and partner ecosystem with HIPER Global’s engineering depth and custom compute expertise, we are creating a stronger and more capable partner for our customers.”

Over the past 25 years, Sarsen Technology has developed a strong reputation for delivering innovative embedded computing solutions. Its technologies are widely used by organisations operating in demanding sectors such as aerospace, rugged computing and advanced instrumentation. Joining HIPER Global provides the company with additional scale and resources to support continued innovation and customer service.

“For over 25 years, Sarsen Technology has built an exceptional reputation as a leading supplier of innovative embedded computing solutions, enabling us to achieve significant success with many loyal customers in the rugged, aerospace and high-performance instrumentation markets,” added Nigel Norman, Managing Director at Sarsen Technology.

“We’re excited to embark on this next stage of growth as part of the HIPER Global group. This partnership will allow us to offer a broader range of hardware solutions, strengthen our technical and commercial team, improve our international reach and create greater business opportunities for the outstanding manufacturers we represent.”

Customers will continue to be supported by the same teams and subject-matter experts they have worked with previously, now reinforced by the broader expertise and stability of the HIPER Global organisation. Future brand developments will be introduced gradually as part of the company’s long-term strategic roadmap.