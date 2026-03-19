Xynteo spin-off PoweringAI launches to accelerate Europe’s transition to AI-ready infrastructure

PoweringAI (wearepowering.ai) has been formally launched as a pan-European data centre development venture, created to drive the rapid expansion of infrastructure capable of supporting artificial intelligence technologies. The initiative focuses on reimagining industrial sites as high-capacity computing environments.

The business has been spun out of Xynteo, an advisory firm specialising in sustainable transformation and value creation. Xynteo is backed by funds advised by Leon Capital LLP, a European investment specialist.

In contrast to conventional developers, which often face delays linked to land and energy constraints, PoweringAI launches with an established 350 MW project pipeline. Its strategy is centred on repurposing legacy industrial and port assets into integrated “energy park + data centre” developments, creating a link between traditional heavy industry and the growing demands of the digital economy. This process also revitalises underutilised land and contributes to employment opportunities in regions with strong industrial heritage.

“We are unlocking a category of sites that have remained inaccessible to the broader market,” said Michael Youtsos, Partner at Leon Capital and Chair of PoweringAI. “By tapping into Xynteo’s industrial incumbent relationships, coupled with more than a year’s worth of investment in IP and expertise with site origination and development, we are creating a platform that delivers commercial success at the intersection of power and compute.”

Alex Rabbetts, Senior Advisor, Data Centres, PoweringAI, said: “As Europe’s energy transition accelerates, the intersection of power, industry, and compute will define the next decade of infrastructure investment. PoweringAI is uniquely positioned to build that bridge—delivering sustainable, powered data centre sites with deep industrial integration.”

The origins of PoweringAI within Xynteo demonstrate a broader commitment to collaborative, system-level innovation, now directed towards addressing one of Europe’s most urgent infrastructure challenges.

“This spin-off is a natural evolution of Xynteo’s mission—turning complex industrial challenges into scalable opportunities for good growth, with local job creation, and circular reuse of legacy assets”, said Rasmus Lundsgaard, Partner and CEO of Xynteo. “PoweringAI is building the development engine Europe needs to deliver AI infrastructure at speed, with quality, and with industrial legitimacy.”

PoweringAI aims to become a central platform for converting Europe’s industrial heartlands into next-generation digital infrastructure, helping to ensure the region remains competitive in the global race to develop AI capabilities.

About PoweringAI



PoweringAI (wearepowering.ai) is a pan-European data centre development platform focused on repurposing powered brownfield industrial and port sites into integrated “energy park + data centre” campuses. Spun out of Xynteo and backed by Leon Capital, the venture launches with a near-500 MW pipeline of AI-ready development opportunities across Europe.



Learn more about us at https://wearepowering.ai/

About Xynteo



Xynteo is a specialist business advisory firm, based in Europe and India, on a mission to help global organisations and investors accelerate sustainable impact and value creation.​ Our work goes beyond ‘just strategy’ to transform complex decarbonisation, energy transition and circularity challenges into practical, actionable pathways for commercial success. By forging long-term partnerships with our clients, leveraging our expertise and extensive alliance ecosystem, we empower companies to identify, realise, and scale opportunities at all stages of their value-creation journey.​

Learn more about us at www.xynteo.com

About Leon Capital



Leon Capital is a European investment firm that invests in and builds middle-market B2B services platforms that enable resilient, scalable development across strategic sectors.