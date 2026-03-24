New AI training initiative aims to support safe and inclusive use for people with learning disabilities

A new programme designed to help autistic individuals and people with learning disabilities use artificial intelligence tools safely is preparing to launch, with a focus on accessibility and inclusion.

The initiative, known as AI CAN, is a peer-led training scheme and digital platform created by The Pro-Active Community — a charity led by autistic people and individuals with learning disabilities — in partnership with Active Prospects and researchers from the University of Surrey. Funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT).

AI CAN has been developed to support users in understanding and safely engaging with generative AI technologies such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot. The tools can assist with everyday activities including drafting emails, organising meals, interpreting online content and producing easy-read materials.

A central component of the programme is its emphasis on digital safety. Participants are guided on how to use AI responsibly, identify potential risks and safeguard personal information when interacting online.

Alongside user-focused training, the programme also provides guidance for support workers. This ensures they are equipped to help individuals use AI tools safely and effectively as part of daily routines.

The idea for the project was influenced by Matt Leadbeater, a marketing and fundraising assistant with a learning disability, whose experience with AI significantly improved his communication and daily productivity.

Matt said: “I was juggling emails, designing content and coming up with fundraising ideas. When I tried using AI for the first time, something clicked.

“The words were still mine, but AI helped me shape them clearly and confidently. Before long, people were responding more and my confidence grew.”

What initially began as a workplace aid soon developed into something far more impactful.

“Bit by bit, AI wasn’t just helping me work better – it was helping me live more independently,” Matt added. “If AI can help me, it can help others too.”

Preliminary research conducted during the project indicates strong interest in this type of training. Findings show that 93% of participants expressed a desire for guidance to help them use artificial intelligence in a safe and confident way.

Across all participants, the primary challenge identified was not a lack of interest, but rather limited knowledge and understanding of how AI works.

“Technology should work for everyone,” said a spokesperson from The Pro-Active Community. “By co-designing this programme with people who have lived experience, we are making sure AI is accessible, understandable and useful in everyday life.”

AI CAN has been developed through collaboration between the Centre for Vision, Speech and Signal Processing at the University of Surrey, Active Prospects and The Pro-Active Community, with funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

The AI CAN Digital Hub is scheduled to launch officially on 25 March 2026, bringing together contributors, participants and stakeholders to showcase the initiative and share insights from its development.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform communication, work and access to information, the project seeks to ensure that autistic individuals and people with learning disabilities are fully included in the evolving digital landscape.