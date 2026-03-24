Critical Cloud named world’s first “Powered by Datadog” partner

Critical Cloud has announced that it has become the first organisation globally to achieve the “Powered by Datadog” accreditation. The designation recognises a managed service model built on Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) as the core operational platform across both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure environments.

The “Powered by Datadog” status is a top-tier recognition awarded to partners that have fully integrated Datadog into their managed service offerings while demonstrating strong technical delivery and onboarding capabilities. Each partner undergoes a formal review process led by Datadog’s technical teams, assessing areas such as system architecture, onboarding processes, governance maturity and real-world customer deployments.

To qualify for the designation, partners must already hold Certified Datadog Advanced Partner status. The achievement reflects Critical Cloud’s ability to position Datadog as the operational core of its services, enabling customers to enhance reliability, minimise downtime and accelerate issue resolution through a unified observability platform.

Critical Cloud oversees, manages and optimises customer environments on AWS and Azure, using Datadog as its central platform for observability, incident response, security monitoring and cost management. By aligning its managed services around a single platform, the company delivers a unified operational view, removing the need for fragmented tools and reducing resolution times.

Datadog is provided as a built-in component for all customers. Operating the platform across multiple live environments allows Critical Cloud to develop deep operational expertise, which in turn benefits every organisation it supports.

“‘Powered by Datadog’ recognises that Datadog is not just a tool we deploy, but the foundation of how we run modern cloud operations. Being the world’s first partner to achieve this accreditation highlights our team’s deep expertise and focus on delivering reliable cloud platforms for our customers.”

– James Smith, CEO, Critical Cloud

“Critical Cloud has demonstrated strong technical capability and a consistent ability to deliver successful ‘Powered by Datadog’ managed services. Its experience operating Datadog across multiple customer environments positions it well to support organisations looking to standardise on Datadog.”

– Mark Fortune, Area Vice President, EMEA, Datadog

Through its “Powered by Datadog” managed services, Critical Cloud supports organisations throughout the entire lifecycle, from onboarding and system design to daily operations and continuous optimisation. This approach enables faster identification of root causes, improved system reliability and enhanced visibility across the full technology stack.

About Critical Cloud

Critical Cloud is an award-winning cloud managed service provider specialising in AWS and Azure environments for tech-led businesses. The company delivers 24×7 cloud operations and incident response through Datadog-powered managed services, using Datadog as the single source of truth for observability and operational insight. Critical Cloud is ISO 27001 certified and recognised for delivering secure, mission-critical cloud operations.