DFM Systems adopts Zutec identity as company strengthens unified strategy in Ireland

Zutec has confirmed that DFM Systems will now operate under the Zutec name, bringing both organisations together under a single brand across the UK and Irish markets.

The change follows Zutec’s acquisition of DFM Systems in December 2024 and marks a significant milestone in the integration of the two businesses. The move reinforces the company’s long-standing focus on Ireland and reflects a broader strategy to operate as one unified organisation with a shared vision.

For more than two decades, both DFM Systems and Zutec have played an important role in supporting Ireland’s built environment sector. Their technology solutions have helped industry professionals manage digital handover processes, documentation, quality management and asset information. DFM Systems has built a strong presence among some of Ireland’s leading architects, contractors, developers and building owners. Aligning the companies under a single brand is expected to create a more cohesive platform, enabling closer collaboration and a clearer offering for the market.

The transition to the Zutec brand will also support deeper integration across the company’s software platforms while allowing further investment in product development. Customers will benefit from enhanced tools designed to manage building information more efficiently throughout the entire lifecycle, from construction completion to operational management and compliance requirements.

“By bringing both companies together, we are providing a bigger future with better benefits across our joint business, but with the same trusted team, expertise, and commitment to customers we’ve always had,” said Gustave Geisendorf [pictured], CEO at Zutec.

“Operating as one enables greater scale, investment, and innovation, which ultimately delivers enhanced capabilities and greater value to our joint customer base. Additionally, with Zutec’s dedicated AI strategy including the recent launch of Building AI – Powered by Zutec, the timing is right to unify as we accelerate intelligent ways for our customers to manage building data, reduce risk, and unlock more valuable information from their building assets. Ireland is, and will remain a strategic important market for us, and we stay committed to deepening our relationship with our customers.”

“DFM Systems has been a trusted partner to Walls Construction for many years, supporting our teams with digital solutions that help manage building information more effectively,” said Brendan D’Arcy, Quality Manager at Walls Construction.

“We look forward to continuing that partnership with Zutec and to benefiting from the expanded capabilities and innovation that the unified team will bring to the industry.”

The combined business serves a broad and growing customer base of over 500 companies across the UK and Ireland. Close to 200 customers are in Ireland across the technological ecosystem, from architects, consultants, and subcontractors to main contractors and asset owners. Customers include organisations such as Walls Construction, Jones Engineering, John Sisk, Evara, Marlet and Oaklee Housing. This combination ensures customers benefit from a stronger, more scalable partner with deeper expertise and broader capabilities across the built environment.

Irish Team Leads Mark McCormack, Head of Operations and one of the founders of DFM Systems, and Mike White, CTO and one of the founders of Zutec, shared a joint statement: “Combining DFM Systems and Zutec under one brand marks an exciting step forward for our customers and our team in Ireland. Both organisations have been instrumental in helping the construction and property sectors manage building information more effectively, and this is the next step in our evolution. As a unified business, we can combine our expertise, technology and local knowledge to deliver even greater value to customers. Importantly, while the brand evolves, the team, relationships, and dedication to the Irish market remain the same.”

While the DFM name and visual identity will transition to Zutec, the core strengths that made DFM successful remain firmly in place, including its team, customer relationships, and expertise in digital safety files, building digitisation and handover. Customers will continue working with the same trusted teams and receive the same high level of service they expect today.

The construction and property industries are rapidly adopting digital technologies and AI-enabled solutions as they respond to evolving data requirements, regulatory change, and increasing demands for efficiency and transparency. With a strong focus on compliance and building data management, as one brand Zutec will support customers in addressing critical challenges across safety, regulation, and operational performance throughout the asset lifecycle with digital and AI-enabled solutions.