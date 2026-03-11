Stellanor names data centre veteran Howard Pheby as Chief Commercial Officer

Stellanor, one of the fastest-expanding urban data centre providers across the UK and Nordic region and supported by DWS, has announced the appointment of Howard Pheby as its new Chief Commercial Officer. With more than three decades of experience in the data centre sector, Pheby has built extensive expertise across hyperscale, wholesale and retail colocation markets throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

“Howard’s appointment reflects our conviction in Stellanor’s commercial potential,” said Michael Tobin, Chair of the Board at Stellanor. “As we scale from two to ten facilities and establish the UK’s leading urban colocation platform, proven commercial leadership becomes critical. Howard brings three decades of customer relationships, market expertise, and revenue growth experience across enterprise and hyperscale segments. We see significant long-term value in combining Stellanor’s urban infrastructure capabilities with the commercial excellence needed to capture market share in a rapidly evolving sector.”

Before joining Stellanor, Pheby spent almost a decade at Pure Data Centres Group as Business Development Director, where he guided commercial development across the UK, Europe and the Middle East. Earlier in his career he held senior leadership positions including Sales Director at Telehouse Europe, Business Development Director at Rack Centre in West Africa, and Sales Director as well as European Business Unit Director for Data Centre Services at COLT Telecom.

“Two to ten facilities in six months tells you everything about execution capability,” said Howard Pheby, Chief Commercial Officer of Stellanor. “This Stellanor team has extensive experience in building, integrating, and scaling datacenter platforms. I’m here to help turn that infrastructure momentum into commercial success.

Stellanor is building something different: urban colocation that serves enterprises where they actually operate, backed by institutional capital to do it at scale. That combination – proximity, capability, and financial strength – creates compelling value for customers navigating hybrid cloud strategies and AI infrastructure requirements.”

The appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion for Stellanor. After launching in September 2025 with the acquisition of two London data centres from Colt Technology Services, the company later added eight more UK facilities through a deal with Redcentric. With a portfolio now comprising ten sites and 36 MVA of secured grid capacity, Stellanor is positioning itself as a leading urban colocation provider for enterprise customers in the UK.

In his new role, Pheby will oversee the company’s commercial operations across the UK platform, including sales strategy, business development initiatives and customer success programmes.