SQLI Expands AI and Data Analytics Capability Through Acquisition of Station10

Digital consultancy SQLI has announced the acquisition of London-based data and artificial intelligence consultancy Station10, strengthening its capabilities in analytics, data engineering and customer intelligence within its broader CX, commerce and content services.

Station10, which works with organisations including Vue, the British Army, Greene King, Wella, Allianz and Legal & General, will continue to operate under its existing brand. Its current leadership team will also remain in place following the acquisition.

The move follows two years of collaboration between the two companies and reflects the increasing importance of data platforms, artificial intelligence, personalisation and real-time performance tracking within major CX and commerce initiatives.

For Station10’s customers, the acquisition opens the door to SQLI’s wider delivery network across Europe and the Middle East. For SQLI, the deal strengthens its expertise in areas such as data strategy, analytics and engineering, which are becoming central to digital transformation, customer journey optimisation and performance management.

Station10 has developed a strong reputation across sectors including retail, travel, financial services and the public sector, supporting organisations operating in complex digital and data environments.

Both companies also expect to expand their collaborative work within the Adobe Experience Cloud ecosystem, integrating Station10’s expertise into SQLI-led projects across global markets.

David Ellis, Founder and Managing Director of Station10, said: “We’ve built real depth and knowledge in data, customer insight and advanced analytics in the UK. Joining SQLI gives us the platform to take that expertise across Europe on larger, more complex programmes – while staying close to the clients and work that built our reputation.”

Erwan Le Duff, CEO of SQLI, added: “This isn’t about adding another capability – it’s about deepening the role data and AI play across everything we deliver. Station10 brings consultancy and analytical strength to help clients better understand and activate their data, their customers and the drivers behind performance.”