Mobility in Motion Reflects on Three Years Advancing Accessible Vehicle Travel

As Mobility in Motion nears its third anniversary, the company is taking time to review three years of development, cooperation and steady progress within the vehicle adaptations sector, while also considering the priorities that lie ahead.

Established in 2023, Mobility in Motion was created with the goal of improving access to vehicle adaptations and preparing the sector for future change. The company was founded on the principle that everyone should be able to travel independently and access mobility that supports everyday life.

During the past three years, the organisation has worked closely with disabled drivers and passengers, charities, manufacturers, suppliers and other industry stakeholders. This collaboration has focused on improving access to adaptations, addressing emerging challenges such as the shift towards electric vehicles, and contributing to wider discussions around policy, affordability and accessibility.

The company is also marking the first year in its new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alfreton, Derbyshire. The move represented a significant investment in infrastructure, expertise and long-term capability, enabling the business to design, manufacture and deliver accessible mobility solutions on a larger scale while maintaining strong links to its origins.

Rather than concentrating solely on expansion, Mobility in Motion says its focus has been understanding how mobility needs are changing and what those shifts mean for people who rely on adapted vehicles, while ensuring the organisation continues to evolve alongside those needs.

Matt Fieldhouse, Group Managing Director, said: “When we started Mobility in Motion three years ago, we didn’t have all the answers and we still don’t. What we did have was a clear sense that the vehicle adaptations sector was evolving quickly, and that disabled drivers, passengers and people with limited mobility needed to be part of that conversation from the very beginning.

“If there’s one thing the last three years have reinforced, it’s that progress doesn’t come from standing still, but it also doesn’t come from moving so fast that you stop listening and learning. The challenge, and our responsibility, is doing this at the same time.

“As that journey has continued, we’ve found ourselves increasingly part of wider industry conversations through sector and national media, and through recognition from within the industry itself. That visibility isn’t something we take lightly. It’s not about profile for its own sake, but about using those moments to highlight the issues that matter as policy, technology and people’s needs continue to change.

“If our voice helps raise the profile not just of Mobility in Motion, but of the automotive accessibility sector as a whole, then that can only be a positive thing. The next phase of car travel, electrification, connectivity and increasing automation, has to work for everyone. Our focus remains on learning, collaboration, and helping ensure that mobility delivers true freedom for all.”

As the company moves into its fourth year, Mobility in Motion says it will continue to work closely with partners across the sector, sharing insight where appropriate, questioning where needed and supporting disabled drivers, passengers and individuals with limited mobility as the industry continues to evolve.