Onit Logistics Appointed to UK Courier, Distribution, Storage and Specialist Solutions Framework

Onit Logistics Group Ltd has secured a place as an approved supplier on Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) RM6354 Courier, Distribution, Storage and Specialist Solutions framework.

The company has been awarded a position under Lot 3a: Collection and Delivery Services. This enables public sector bodies to access Onit Logistics’ same-day courier and specialist logistics services directly through the framework, offering a recognised national route for procuring time-sensitive delivery solutions.

The award represents an important step forward for the Southampton-based firm, which has been working alongside public sector supply chains since it was established.

Justin Moore, Chief Executive Officer of Onit Logistics Group Lt shared: “We’ve supported the public sector since Onit’s inception, so to be recognised as a named supplier makes us immensely proud.

“Our team has vast experience in end-to-end logistics and supply chain solution design. We’re looking forward to further applying these skills to help solve challenges, reduce service pressures and create cost efficiencies for the public sector.”

“As a supplier on this framework, we can provide our services to all public sector organisations.”

Crown Commercial Service works to help the public sector secure maximum commercial value when purchasing commonly used goods and services. During 2024/25, CCS enabled commercial benefits worth £5.3 billion, contributing to high-quality public services that deliver value for money for taxpayers.

The RM6354 framework has been introduced to streamline procurement activity while maintaining strict requirements around performance, compliance and value.

Through inclusion on the framework, contracting authorities gain access to pre-qualified providers capable of delivering specialist logistics support across varied operational settings.

Onit Logistics provides time-critical courier operations, logistics management and tailored supply chain services for organisations operating in environments where reliability and speed are crucial.

Its integrated approach brings together practical logistics expertise with bespoke service planning to meet complex delivery demands.

Framework agreements such as RM6354 remain central to helping public bodies procure efficiently, while ensuring open competition and transparency.

With its appointment to the Courier, Distribution, Storage and Specialist Solutions framework, Onit Logistics enhances its capacity to support public sector operations at both national and regional levels requiring responsive logistics solutions.