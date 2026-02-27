BearJam records significant growth in client demand for AI video production

London-based video production firm BearJam has reported a marked increase in the number of clients requesting AI-generated video content, rising from a single brief in April 2025 to twelve by January 2026.
The company, which produces both conventional and AI-led video projects, serves clients across multiple industries and has seen rapid growth in AI-related enquiries.
Twelve months ago, AI video work represented a minimal part of its output. By early 2026, requests had reached double figures, with the most notable rise occurring during the final quarter of 2025.
Demand for traditional video services has remained steady over the same period, indicating that AI work is supplementing rather than replacing established production methods.
External market research supports this trend. Fiverr’s Fall 2025 Business Trends Index reported a 66% increase in demand for freelancers specialising in AI video in the six months leading up to December 2025, pointing to growing commercial interest.
The increase suggests that organisations are incorporating AI video into their planning processes and moving from trial projects to routine use.
AI tools are also reducing cost barriers, making video a more accessible marketing format for a wider range of brands.
As a result, production companies are adapting workflows and skills to meet evolving client requirements.
Tristan Harrison, MD at BearJam, says, “This surge has signalled a sharp shift from experimentation to real-world adoption, and we’re having to resource our team accordingly.”
- Signing AI-specialist film directors
- Recruiting additional full-time AI artists and creative technologists
- Rise in visual effects compositors