BearJam records significant growth in client demand for AI video production

London-based video production firm BearJam has reported a marked increase in the number of clients requesting AI-generated video content, rising from a single brief in April 2025 to twelve by January 2026.

The company, which produces both conventional and AI-led video projects, serves clients across multiple industries and has seen rapid growth in AI-related enquiries.

Twelve months ago, AI video work represented a minimal part of its output. By early 2026, requests had reached double figures, with the most notable rise occurring during the final quarter of 2025.

Demand for traditional video services has remained steady over the same period, indicating that AI work is supplementing rather than replacing established production methods.

External market research supports this trend. Fiverr’s Fall 2025 Business Trends Index reported a 66% increase in demand for freelancers specialising in AI video in the six months leading up to December 2025, pointing to growing commercial interest.

The increase suggests that organisations are incorporating AI video into their planning processes and moving from trial projects to routine use.

AI tools are also reducing cost barriers, making video a more accessible marketing format for a wider range of brands.

As a result, production companies are adapting workflows and skills to meet evolving client requirements.

Tristan Harrison, MD at BearJam, says, “This surge has signalled a sharp shift from experimentation to real-world adoption, and we’re having to resource our team accordingly.”

The rise of AI-driven briefs is prompting agencies to reassess their traditional production models.

At BearJam, this has included:

Signing AI-specialist film directors

Recruiting additional full-time AI artists and creative technologists

Rise in visual effects compositors

AI tools are now being used to support initial ideation, refine messaging frameworks, and explore audience insights before campaigns enter full production.

BearJam has also recently produced fully AI-generated videos, including an AI car advertisement and various other campaigns and promos , with no or significantly reduced need for traditional shoots.

This means the AI approach can now enable quicker development, greater alignment between strategy and execution, and reduced risk of misdirected creative investment.

The production company says the trend reflects wider changes across the marketing and creative industries, as brands seek more efficient ways to compete in saturated digital environments.

“AI is no longer a test-and-learn tool for many businesses,” added Harrison. “It’s becoming a standard component of how campaigns are scoped, evaluated, and delivered. Agencies that don’t adapt could fall behind.”

While AI continues to play a growing role, BearJam emphasises that human expertise remains central to successful creative production.

“Combining this technology with expert creatives is essential to creating fast, smart, and seamless video, without it being mechanical and lifeless. Strategic oversight, brand understanding, and creative judgement stay with the humans to make sure AI-informed briefs translate into effective real-world campaigns.”

The team at BearJam expects demand for AI video briefs to continue to play a major role throughout 2026 and is excited to see how it will reshape the video production landscape.