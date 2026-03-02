Fractory launches dedicated operations in France and Italy to advance digital manufacturing network

Fractory has announced its expansion into France and Italy, marking the next phase of its European growth with the establishment of local market teams.

The Estonia-founded company, which operates its UK base from Manchester, provides a digital platform that connects businesses with a verified network of manufacturing suppliers.

The new presence creates country-specific support for engineering and industrial clients in both territories.

Through this rollout, Fractory will deliver its integrated manufacturing service closer to customers, aiming to shorten delivery cycles and strengthen collaboration in key European production hubs.

“Italy and France have incredible industrial depth, yet fragmented supply chains often limit their speed. We’re launching our Multi-Stage Connected Manufacturing platform directly into these regions to build more resilient, transparent, and scalable manufacturing networks,” said Bjoern Klaas, CEO at Fractory.

Local hiring has begun, with account management and operational roles established to provide on-the-ground assistance.

These specialists will guide customers through multi-process production programmes covering laser cutting, CNC work, finishing treatments and assembly stages.

The company’s cloud platform allows users to submit technical files, track progress and manage procurement digitally, delivering end-to-end visibility across the manufacturing cycle.

This structure is intended to lower administrative effort, give clearer timelines and maintain uniform quality control.

“In 2026, industrial agility is no longer a luxury – it’s a requirement with shifting trade rules, labour shortages and geopolitical fragmentation,” added Klaas. “We’re providing a manufacturing execution layer that sits between demand and a distributed industrial supply base that is superior to just parts marketplaces.”

Following earlier growth in the Nordics and the UK, the expansion into France and Italy reflects increasing demand for coordinated, technology-enabled production services.

Fractory’s model combines regional expertise with a single digital workflow to streamline sourcing and manufacturing across multiple countries.