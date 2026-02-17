Luupli Opens Institutional Seed Round Following $600K Early Backing

Luupli, the UK-founded social platform focused on collaborative creation, ownership and revenue sharing for digital creators, has announced the launch of its institutional seed round.

Prior to this stage, the company secured $600,000 in pre-seed investment from angel backers, friends and family, reflecting strong early confidence in its concept. Since releasing its beta version, the platform has recorded 42,000 lifetime downloads and continues to hold high ratings across major app marketplaces.

With the global creator economy already exceeding $250 billion in value and forecast to approach $480 billion by 2027, Luupli is positioning itself as infrastructure for collaborative production and monetisation, particularly for creators in regions that are often overlooked by traditional platforms.

Key indicators of progress include:

Non-dilutive support: The business has secured more than $1 million in combined cloud and software credits through programmes run by Nvidia Inception, Google for Startups, Microsoft for Startups, GitHub, Mixpanel and Founderpass. Grassroots validation: Early funding of $600K from personal networks demonstrates belief in the founding team and has enabled product development and market testing. Early traction: The beta has achieved 42,000 installs without paid promotion or celebrity partnerships, pointing to strong organic adoption. High user satisfaction: Current ratings stand at 5.0 on Apple’s App Store and 4.6 on Google Play, suggesting strong engagement and retention potential.

Unlike conventional social networks that prioritise competition for attention, Luupli centres its model on positive discovery, shared creation and direct earnings for participants.

Its Luups functionality allows multiple creators to produce content together. In Accra, Ghana, independent users are already using the feature to develop serialised collaborative micro-drama, a native long-form format that is difficult to replicate on traditional platforms.

“The fact that angels, friends and family invested in Luupli before we had traction speaks volumes about the belief in our mission,” said Degraft Osei Kwame Jnr, Co-founder & CEO. “We’re building a platform where collaboration—not competition—drives discovery and income. We invite investors to help us democratize the creator economy for the $480-billion market ahead.”

Alongside Luups, the company is developing an AI-driven creation suite and music generation tool designed to enable royalty-free output with full intellectual property control. Luupli has also implemented a localised payments framework aimed at reducing foreign exchange friction and simplifying payouts for creators in emerging economies.

The company was founded by Degraft Osei Kwame Jnr (CEO), Sid Pednekar (Chief People Officer) and Cletus Osei-Kwame (Chief Product Officer). Degraft brings more than 15 years of experience across logistics, procurement and luxury hospitality, including sustainability initiatives that achieved a 98 per cent recycling rate and received international recognition.

Sid contributes extensive people-leadership expertise, having supported organisational effectiveness for 7,000 employees at TikTok across several regions, while Cletus specialises in digital product strategy and platform scaling.

The founders’ combined experience in operations, talent leadership and product development is intended to provide a clear execution pathway for building long-term creator-economy infrastructure.

Luupli is now inviting a select group of institutional investors to participate in the seed round. Interested parties can contact [email protected], while creators can explore the platform at Luupli.com or via the Apple App Store and Google Play.