Graphics Card Prices UK 2026: Cheapest Nvidia, AMD and Intel GPUs Right Now

The GPU market continues to move quickly, and February 2026 has brought noticeable price adjustments following the release of next-generation models. Anyone planning a purchase should check current averages to ensure they are not paying a premium.

Our updated 2026 GPU pricing guide provides estimated market ranges to help buyers locate the most cost-effective options in the UK.

Market snapshot: Nvidia, AMD and Intel

The table below highlights the lowest prices currently observed at leading UK retailers such as Laptop Outlet. These figures are indicative and may change as stock availability shifts.

1. NVIDIA RTX GPUs

NVIDIA continues to lead the enthusiast market with its RTX 50-series. These RTX graphics cards have set new benchmarks for ray tracing and AI-driven upscaling via DLSS 4. However, that performance comes with a premium. Current NVIDIA GPU prices 2026 indicate that while the flagship models remain high, the mid-range “60” and “70” series are where the volume is moving.

Model Estimated Today’s Starting Price (UK) GeForce RTX 5090 £1,999 GeForce RTX 5080 £1,060 GeForce RTX 5070 Ti £725 GeForce RTX 5070 £495 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti £348

2. AMD Radeon GPUs

The AMD graphics card price list for 2026 remains highly competitive. The Radeon RX 9000 series, built on the RDNA 4 architecture, has focused heavily on improving ray tracing performance while maintaining a lower cost-per-frame than its green-team rivals. Radeon GPUs are currently the best value graphics card for gamers who want large VRAM pools without the “NVIDIA tax.”

Model Estimated Today’s Starting Price (UK) Radeon RX 9070 XT £569 Radeon RX 9060 XT £299 Radeon RX 7800 XT £504 (Previous Gen Value King) Radeon RX 7600 £203

3. Intel Arc Series GPUs

Intel has firmly established itself as a third pillar in the market. Intel Arc GPU prices are consistently lower than equivalent NVIDIA or AMD parts, making them the primary choice for the budget gaming GPU category. The new Battlemage B-series has solved many of the driver issues of the previous generation, offering a smooth experience for 1080p enthusiasts.

Model Estimated Today’s Starting Price (UK) Intel Arc B580 (12GB) £227 Intel Arc B570 (10GB) £199 Intel Arc A750 £184

Market Outlook and Buying Advice

While current GPU stock availability in the UK is stable, experts predict that the global DRAM shortage means that graphics card prices today can fluctuate weekly.

Therefore, whether you are looking for high-end GPUs to power a creative suite or mid-range graphics cards for the latest eSports titles, the first quarter of 2026 is a prime window for upgrades.

Where to Buy