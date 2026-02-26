New KindLink mobile app enables charities to collect cashless donations using NFC phones

KindLink has launched a Contactless Fundraising App in response to a reported 73% reduction in street donations caused by the move away from cash.

The solution allows charity representatives to accept quick and secure contributions using their own NFC-capable smartphones, providing donors with a straightforward, hardware-free payment option.

By supporting mobile fundraising in any location, the app helps organisations adapt to changing donor behaviour and maintain consistent support in an increasingly digital environment.

“We created the KindLink Contactless Fundraising App to make fundraising technology accessible,” said Iskren Kulev, CEO of KindLink. “Fundraisers are on the street right now, missing donations simply because people don’t carry cash. With our tool, this barrier is removed, turning every phone into a secure donation device – no hardware to buy, no complex setup. We want to make giving easy, secure, and impactful, while freeing up charities to do what they do best.”

As cash use continues to decline globally, charities are seeking alternatives that meet donor expectations for convenience and security. The KindLink Contactless Fundraising App addresses this shift by providing a reliable, mobile-first solution that empowers charities to capture donations at events or even in virtual settings.

With fewer than 12% of UK donations now made in cash, and 73% of charities reporting a drop in street donations, the need for accessible, digital fundraising tools has never been greater. Over 70% of supporters under 44 expect to give via mobile wallets, signalling a major shift toward contactless giving.

KindLink’s solution bridges this gap by helping charities meet donors where they are and transforming every tap into an opportunity to give.

The move towards digital payments is accelerating, with contactless transactions becoming a preferred method for consumers worldwide. By embracing this trend, KindLink equips charities with the tools they need to remain competitive, adaptable, and donor-friendly in a changing financial landscape.

Crucially, a tap-to-give journey removes friction at busy moments (events, street fundraising, receptions), meets donors’ mobile-first expectations, and complements existing QR and online campaigns — all with enterprise-grade security and compliance built in. This innovation reflects a broader transformation in the non-profit sector, where technology plays an essential role in sustaining impact.

The KindLink Contactless Fundraising App provides charities with a simple and secure way to accept donations by turning any NFC-enabled smartphone into a powerful Tap-to-Give device.

Fundraisers simply download the free app, choose the charity and campaign they want to support, and start accepting contactless donations – donors just tap their card or phone directly on the fundraiser’s device.

The process is quick and intuitive, with no cash handling or lengthy sign-up steps, so supporters can contribute in just a few taps. Unlike traditional card readers, the KindLink app requires no additional hardware. Fundraisers can accept contactless credit or debit card payments directly through their smartphone’s built-in NFC technology. Donations can be made via Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other digital wallets, making the process fast, secure, and fully compliant with PCI-DSS standards.

The app also automates Gift Aid claims, allowing charities to increase donations by up to 25% with one click, while ensuring all data remains GDPR-compliant.

With KindLink’s all-in-one platform, every donation is automatically recorded in the charity’s CRM, connected to the right campaign, and instantly available for real-time reporting and insights.

The app integrates seamlessly with KindLink’s wider non-profit CRM platform, meaning that donations are automatically tracked and linked to donor profiles and projects. Charities can create customised campaigns, monitor real-time performance, and access detailed reporting, making fundraising more transparent and efficient.

Additional features include branded donation pages, multi-currency support, and compatibility across various digital wallets, ensuring flexibility for both donors and organisations.

Other notable features include:

Secure “Tap-to-Give” screens that can be locked for safe use by volunteers or third-party fundraisers.

Pre-set donation options that fundraisers can customise (e.g., £5, £10, £15).

Repetitive donation flow for a pre-set amount, built in securely, allowing for faster user journey, ideal for quick event entrance and open unmanned spaces e.g. galleries and museums.

Automatic “Thank You” messages and digital receipts for donors, with optional Gift Aid prompts.

Access for multiple users, including charity staff, volunteers, fundraising agencies, and corporate partners.

As part of its launch, KindLink is offering all Premium-tier charities a free upgrade to the Expert plan for six months, giving them immediate access to the Contactless Fundraising App. New charities can also try the platform with a seven-day free trial. The app itself is free for fundraisers to use, with charities paying just £30 per month for the Expert plan.

Transactions are processed using PCI-DSS-compliant gateways, with standard bank fees of 1.5% + 25p for UK cards and no added KindLink commission, ensuring 100% of donations reach the intended cause.

KindLink was founded with the vision of helping non-profits thrive in a digital environment by providing the tools they need to manage fundraising, donor relationships, and impact reporting in one integrated platform.

Beyond being a fundraising solution, KindLink serves as a complete ecosystem where charities can build stronger connections with their supporters, demonstrate transparency, and showcase the real-world outcomes of their work.

The platform combines CRM capabilities with project management features, allowing organisations to streamline operations and dedicate more time to their mission.

The introduction of the Contactless Fundraising App is a natural extension of this mission, further enabling charities to adapt to shifting donor behaviours and ensure sustainability in an increasingly cashless world.

Through continuous innovation, KindLink empowers charities of all sizes to engage their communities and ultimately drive greater social impact on a global scale.

KindLink also stands out for its affordability and transparency, offering some of the lowest bank processing fees on the market and no hidden platform charges.

Its mission is clear – to make powerful, affordable technology available to every organisation striving to make a difference.

Furthermore, KindLink.com also makes it easier for businesses to make contributions with a variety of CSR-related products and solutions.

The launch of the Contactless Fundraising App shows KindLink’s commitment to equipping charities with the digital solutions needed to thrive in an evolving landscape.

As donor expectations continue to shift towards convenience, transparency, and mobile-first experiences, KindLink will remain focused on expanding its platform with tools that simplify operations and strengthen engagement.

This latest app provides charities with greater flexibility in how they collect donations and signals the company’s broader vision of shaping the future of charitable organisations.

By empowering every volunteer, fundraiser, and corporate partner to collect donations anywhere, KindLink is redefining accessibility in fundraising, bridging technology and compassion to drive lasting social impact.