Zutec unveils Building AI to convert property data into dependable operational insight

Zutec has introduced Building AI – Powered by Zutec, a secure artificial intelligence capability embedded within its Building Document Management platform, designed to transform stored building records into actionable intelligence for asset owners across the UK and Ireland.

The new functionality enables users to extract immediate, trustworthy answers from existing documentation held within BDM, allowing faster and more informed operational decisions.

Although significant investment has been made by asset owners in compiling O&M manuals, drawings, certificates, asset registers and compliance records, much of this material has remained difficult to interrogate, often sitting in static repositories.

Currently available in beta, the tool represents the next stage in the evolution of Zutec’s BDM offering by converting archived documentation into live, query-driven operational insight.

Through a simple question-based interface, users can retrieve verified and referenced information in seconds while data remains within Zutec’s secure and governed environment.

Emily Hopson-Hill, Managing Director and Chief Operating and Strategy Officer at Zutec, said: “Building AI – Powered by Zutec, delivers practical, usable intelligence where it matters most – from the building information our asset owner customers already rely on within their current Building Document Management solution. With this solution we’ve focused on immediate, practical value, providing AI specifically built and trained on building data to support decision-making, maintenance, compliance, safety and overall day-to-day operations. By providing instant access to information normally buried deep within documents, we can help asset owners manage complex property portfolios while significantly increasing productivity and reducing risk.”

Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Zutec’s first AI-enabled solution is designed specifically for the realities of building data and asset management, allowing users to search for documents, search within a document or search for information across an asset register/building. Every response is:

Grounded in validated documents, unique to each customer’s building.

Fully cited and audit-ready.

Generated entirely within Zutec’s secure platform, with data never leaving the governed environment.

Steve Holtom, Head of Maintenance at Keble College, University of Oxford, commented: “Managing a large, college estate is simpler with Zutec’s Building AI. It delivers fast, accurate access to drawings, manufacturer information, and commissioning data quickly and with confidence.”

Users can ask targeted questions such as warranty details for specific equipment or request document inventories, receiving both the answer and the exact source file instantly.

For existing customers, the capability can be activated without changing established processes, making it particularly valuable for compliance, safety, maintenance planning and portfolio-level reporting, including support for golden thread requirements in Higher Risk Residential Buildings.

As organisations expand their estates, the platform can incorporate digital handover data from new developments or migrate legacy information, creating a single trusted source of building knowledge.

Building AI marks the first in a planned suite of intelligence-led tools from Zutec, signalling a shift from document storage to real-time operational decision support.

“Ultimately, this is about operational intelligence you can trust,” added Emily Hopson-Hill. “This new solution sets the foundation for long-term innovation, while ensuring our asset owner customers benefit today in a secure, scalable way.”

About Zutec

Zutec is a provider of cloud-based and AI-enabled construction and property management software with more than two decades of experience in transforming the way contractors, housebuilders, developers and asset owners manage and access building data.