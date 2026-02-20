New ‘Talking Mould’ Platform Launched by Jeff Charlton to Centralise UK Guidance on Mould Risks

Jeff Charlton has introduced Talking Mould, a dedicated online resource intended to bring together reliable information, technical guidance and public discussion on mould-related issues.

The launch arrives amid increasing concern about mould in residential and commercial buildings and its potential impact on health and safety.

Drawing on more than 40 years of practical experience, Charlton has developed the site as a single point of reference for professionals, property owners and others seeking accurate material on mould identification, assessment and control.

At the centre of the platform is a Knowledge Centre containing his published books, technical papers and guidance documents, offering structured information on inspection, remediation and prevention. The content will be updated regularly to reflect current research and industry practice.

A notable feature of the site is JeffCharlton.ai, a specialist knowledge system built from an extensive archive of investigative work and peer-reviewed studies. The tool is designed to provide users with access to technical insight that supports early risk recognition and informed decision-making.

Alongside the educational material, Talking Mould has launched an open Facebook discussion group to encourage shared learning and peer support among those dealing with mould issues.

Charlton has also confirmed that a medical diagnostic tool is in development, aimed at helping individuals explore possible links between health concerns and mould exposure using evidence-based information.

Jeff Charlton commented: “I want people to ask better questions, understand risk earlier, and make more informed decisions. Talking Mould is about empowering individuals and professionals with the knowledge they need to protect their health and property.”

The timing reflects growing public awareness of mould-related health risks, particularly in poorly ventilated housing and among vulnerable groups.

Charlton added: “Talking Mould is committed to providing credible, up-to-date information and fostering open discussion. Our goal is to help people navigate the challenges of mould with confidence and clarity.”

With plans for additional tools and publications, the platform aims to expand its role as a reference point for both public information and professional practice.

Charlton’s four decades of international work in environmental health have contributed to the development of standards for managing contamination and safeguarding building occupants.