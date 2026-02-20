Cleaning with Meaning Celebrates Four Years of Sustainable Growth and Local Engagement

Kent-based eco cleaning firm Cleaning with Meaning, established by Kelly Moore in 2021, is marking its fourth year with continued expansion and a strong focus on environmental practice. The company is approaching a team of ten employees and has secured more than 100 contracts, with plans to move into the education and healthcare sectors.

Kelly’s path into business followed a significant career change. After working in healthcare and community roles, she faced the realities of managing employment as a single parent in her forties.

An opportunity discovered on Facebook led to a cleaning role that soon developed into a supervisory position. By 2021, she launched her own enterprise with the aim of operating sustainably while supporting both staff and clients.

From the outset, the company has used environmentally responsible products, many of which were originally formulated by Kelly. Its guiding principle, “Looking after our planet one clean at a time,” reflects a long-term commitment to sustainability. Kelly said: “A sustainable route is one we will always be on with this company, because I’m really passionate about the planet and people.”

With a growing workforce and contract base, Kelly is now concentrating on strategic development rather than day-to-day cleaning. She is exploring opportunities within schools and healthcare settings, where she believes the sustainability message is particularly relevant.

“I am talking to a school about a big new contract that would really be taking us into new territory, but what better place than education to grasp our message of sustainability, I really believe that is an ideal place,” Kelly added.

The business is close to reaching ten employees, a milestone she regards as significant. Kelly said: “I could not have imagined it, but we will soon have 10 employees. This is just the start – I am so passionate about helping people.”

Alongside commercial growth, she remains active in the community, offering support to individuals with similar experiences and recently speaking at a Job Centre event aimed at encouraging women back into employment.

This work has become an important part of her role. Kelly said: “I love getting up and speaking. There were more than 70 in attendance and explaining my journey to them just felt wonderful. If I can show them how I achieved this, show them it can be done, I would love to be able to bring that message to so many people.”

As the company enters its fourth year, its focus remains on sustainable expansion, community involvement and sector diversification.