Surrey Clothing Manufacturer PB Leisurewear Plans Embroidery Expansion and New Digital Tools

PB Leisurewear is preparing to increase its embroidery capability in 2026, committing 25 per cent of annual profits to the upgrade as it celebrates more than two decades of operation.

The move follows the installation of four additional print machines in 2025, which doubled the firm’s printing capacity.

Since its establishment, the company has delivered over two million branded items and has seen a 25 per cent increase in its client base during the past year.

Director Scott Wilson said: “We now deal with every major manufacturer there is. We have been building bridges with them constantly, and that has got to the point where we don’t believe our offer can be matched, given we have our own factory, right here in the UK, finishing every piece and hand packing every order we do.”

All garments are completed and packed at the company’s Surrey site, allowing full oversight of production and quality standards.

The business is also introducing a new website and customer portal designed to provide real-time visibility of order progress.

Scott Wilson added: “We are very proud of what we can offer. The fact our factory is managed by us, we control everything, and that’s important. And now we are adding this Customer Portal, we are going to make their journey much nicer. It is all about the client experience for us and we want that to be its best, which this will provide for.”

These developments are intended to support continued growth while improving operational efficiency and customer service.