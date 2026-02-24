New Partnership Between TeamForm and Team Topologies Targets Enterprise Operating Models

TeamForm and Team Topologies have entered into a formal partnership to help large organisations embed team-based operating structures and improve the delivery of value.
The collaboration extends a relationship that has been in place since 2021 and focuses on translating Team Topologies principles into practical, scalable execution.
It brings together Team Topologies’ strategic methodology with TeamForm’s data-led platform, offering enterprises a way to manage organisational design in a more dynamic and responsive manner.
The initiative addresses the challenge of moving beyond fixed organisational charts towards models that reflect how work and value actually flow. “While Team Topologies provides the essential operating model principles and enterprise enablement approach, TeamForm provides the execution layer that operationalises these concepts day-to-day,” said Sam Yeats, Founder and CEO of TeamForm.
“Leaders can use TeamForm’s team visibility capabilities to scale Team Topologies across the entire organisation while ensuring ongoing adherence to key principles,” said Matthew Skelton, co-author of Team Topologies, who is leading the partnership.
The integrated approach allows leaders to map connections between teams, strategy and delivery, supporting ongoing refinement of organisational structures.
As part of the announcement, TeamForm has been included in the Team Topologies Success Toolkit™, a curated set of approved tools to assist with adoption of the framework.
- Real-time Visibility: TeamForm replaces spreadsheet-based planning with a live view of team types, cognitive load, and interactions, serving as a single source of truth for the operating model.
- Data-Led Organisation Design: Leaders can leverage existing workforce data to identify improvements and model “what-if” scenarios, speeding up the process from design to implementation.
- Cognitive Load Management: The platform helps organisations assess and remediate problems with team cognitive load and identify flow bottlenecks at scale.
- Faster Execution: Reducing organisational drag and ambiguity across teams.
- Sustained Adoption: Establishing a repeatable improvement loop—model, allocate, monitor, and adjust—so leaders can refine team designs and interactions over time.
- Enterprise-Scale Consistency: Enabling consistent rollout across portfolios and business units while maintaining clarity and fast-flow performance.