New Partnership Between TeamForm and Team Topologies Targets Enterprise Operating Models

TeamForm and Team Topologies have entered into a formal partnership to help large organisations embed team-based operating structures and improve the delivery of value.

The collaboration extends a relationship that has been in place since 2021 and focuses on translating Team Topologies principles into practical, scalable execution.

It brings together Team Topologies’ strategic methodology with TeamForm’s data-led platform, offering enterprises a way to manage organisational design in a more dynamic and responsive manner.

The initiative addresses the challenge of moving beyond fixed organisational charts towards models that reflect how work and value actually flow. “While Team Topologies provides the essential operating model principles and enterprise enablement approach, TeamForm provides the execution layer that operationalises these concepts day-to-day,” said Sam Yeats, Founder and CEO of TeamForm.

“Leaders can use TeamForm’s team visibility capabilities to scale Team Topologies across the entire organisation while ensuring ongoing adherence to key principles,” said Matthew Skelton, co-author of Team Topologies, who is leading the partnership.

The integrated approach allows leaders to map connections between teams, strategy and delivery, supporting ongoing refinement of organisational structures.

As part of the announcement, TeamForm has been included in the Team Topologies Success Toolkit™, a curated set of approved tools to assist with adoption of the framework.

Inclusion in the Success Toolkit™ offers enterprise customers distinct advantages:

Real-time Visibility: TeamForm replaces spreadsheet-based planning with a live view of team types, cognitive load, and interactions, serving as a single source of truth for the operating model.

TeamForm replaces spreadsheet-based planning with a live view of team types, cognitive load, and interactions, serving as a single source of truth for the operating model. Data-Led Organisation Design: Leaders can leverage existing workforce data to identify improvements and model “what-if” scenarios, speeding up the process from design to implementation.

Leaders can leverage existing workforce data to identify improvements and model “what-if” scenarios, speeding up the process from design to implementation. Cognitive Load Management: The platform helps organisations assess and remediate problems with team cognitive load and identify flow bottlenecks at scale.

To support coherent transformation at scale, the partnership highlights the synergy between the Team Topologies Enterprise Transformation Package (ETP) and TeamForm. The ETP offers an “All You Can Eat” enterprise content license covering official training, workshop materials, and expert briefings.

This package now includes success materials for using TeamForm, creating a comprehensive solution for transformation leaders. By combining the educational and strategic depth of the ETP with the analytical power of TeamForm, customers can achieve:

Faster Execution: Reducing organisational drag and ambiguity across teams.

Reducing organisational drag and ambiguity across teams. Sustained Adoption: Establishing a repeatable improvement loop—model, allocate, monitor, and adjust—so leaders can refine team designs and interactions over time.

Establishing a repeatable improvement loop—model, allocate, monitor, and adjust—so leaders can refine team designs and interactions over time. Enterprise-Scale Consistency: Enabling consistent rollout across portfolios and business units while maintaining clarity and fast-flow performance.

This combination offers a unified path for organisations looking to scale out an initial implementation from a single value stream to the entire enterprise.

About TeamForm

TeamForm is a team-first operating model and workforce planning platform that connects your teams, strategy, and work in one place. It helps enterprises allocate capacity, reduce friction, and deliver outcomes faster by providing a real-time, organisation-wide view of how teams are shaped and what they are focused on. TeamForm is headquartered in Australia and has offices in the US and UK.

About Team Topologies

Team Topologies is the leading approach to organising business and technology for fast flow of value. Based in Leeds, UK, Team Topologies helps organisations achieve success at scale through its Academy, Success Toolkit™, and Enterprise Transformation Package.