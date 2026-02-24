New Nottingham bookkeeping business aims to reduce money anxiety for small firms

A Nottingham bookkeeper has launched a new company with the aim of helping business owners manage their finances with greater clarity and confidence.

Bobbie Logan founded Wanderfully Balanced Ltd after experiencing significant financial difficulties within her own family, shaping the supportive model she now offers to clients.

Qualified since 2016, she believes bookkeeping should provide ongoing insight rather than year-end surprises.

Her service model centres on regular reporting and proactive contact: “We don’t wait until year-end to tell people there is a problem, we work proactively, one month in arrears, so business owners always know where they stand,” she said. “That means no surprise tax bills, no last-minute panic and no guessing.”

She described a period when she was without work and facing serious personal challenges: “I was unemployed, battling suicidal thoughts and navigating the trauma of taking my childhood abuser to court. I had no income and was living off my grandparents’ pension for six months before finding the courage to apply for Universal Credit,” she said.

A major health crisis within her family reinforced her focus on financial well-being: “Then, I watched my grandma have a life-changing stroke, something I believe was heavily linked to prolonged financial stress. Seeing the physical impact of money anxiety changed me forever. It showed me that financial pressure isn’t just about spreadsheets – it affects health, relationships and entire families.”

After taking on the role of treasurer at Bestwood Road Sports and Social Club in 2024, she has helped stabilise its finances and move it towards eliminating debt.

Her client work prioritises accessibility and education: “In my experience, many accounting firms hand over reports and assume clients understand them.

“We will walk clients through their numbers in plain English, helping them to understand what is happening, why it matters and what to do next. No jargon. No judgement. No making people feel small.

“We also recognise that financial stress affects well-being. From luxury strategy days to structured monthly reporting, everything is designed to reduce anxiety and increase control. We don’t believe in ‘You should know this already,’ we believe in ‘let me show you’.

“Many of our clients will come to us feeling embarrassed about their finances. They will leave feeling capable, empowered and in charge. We are not just bookkeepers; we are financial confidence builders.”

More information can be found at wanderfullybalanced.com/about.