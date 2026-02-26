Warwick will-writing firm Citywide Wills recognised for outstanding client service

Citywide Wills, a Warwick-based specialist in will writing and estate planning, has received a Best Customer Experience award.

The business was established nearly five years ago by Anna Kmiec, who previously worked in the property sector in Poland before relocating to the UK in 2005.

The accolade, presented by Big Business Events, highlights the firm’s tailored approach, efficient communication and careful attention to detail, reflected in consistent five-star Google feedback and a strong reputation for client care.

Anna Kmiec said: “I am thrilled to receive this award, which feels like recognition for the hard work and dedication that has been required to get the business to where it is today.

“The UK was always my dream. From my first English lesson at the age of 14, I always wanted to come so I arranged a job and came to work in a nursing home.

“In the home, I saw first-hand people suffering with dementia – now one of the services I provide to protect families is power of attorney in cases where people have lost mental capacity.

“I came to stay for five years to improve my English and wanted to go back to Poland to teach English, but that never came to fruition. Five years turned into ten, 15, 20 and now 21.”

While employed at the University of Warwick, Anna returned to her interest in property by launching a commercial sourcing venture. Through that work she encountered the consequences of inadequate estate planning, which led her towards will writing.

Anna added: “During that time, I witnessed the difficulties families face when there is no will in place. I saw property portfolios being sold because there was no planning in place, no will, and that led me into will writing. When Covid happened. I decided to do my professional qualification and become a will writer.

“I wanted to do something where I could make an impact and be independent – in commercial property you rely on investors, on the deal. I want to help the local community, the Polish community, make it personal and make it affordable.”

After taking voluntary redundancy, she founded Citywide Wills and has since developed the company from the ground up.

“I am approaching five years in business which feels like a significant milestone. I started completely from scratch and have managed to grow and sustain the business despite various challenges along the way.

“In an industry where many will-writing start-ups close within the first two years, reaching this point is a real achievement and something I am incredibly proud of.

“One of the biggest challenges has been juggling multiple aspects of building the business at once – managing cash-flow, finding clients, and building a reliable support team. Continuously expanding my knowledge of the areas required patience, persistence and learning on the go but overcoming them has made the business stronger and more resilient.

Anna says she is most proud of the positive impact her services have on clients. “There is nothing better than when clients recommend my services to others or tell me that the process was far more straightforward than they expected. Knowing I can make what is often a daunting task simple and reassuring is incredibly rewarding.

“Peace of mind is not about expecting the worst – it is about knowing that the people you love are protected, your wishes are honoured and your legacy endures – exactly as you intend.”

Further details are available at www.citywidewills.co.uk.