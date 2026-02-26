Herne Bay founder of women’s support network honoured with Brand of the Future award

A Kent-based entrepreneur who created a community-focused initiative for women has been recognised with a Brand of the Future award.

Lynda Perry, from Herne Bay, established Sister Circle Events to provide a shared space where women can connect, encourage one another and develop personal confidence through mutual support.

The accolade from Big Business Events acknowledges the concept’s potential to expand nationally, with plans to establish circles in communities across the UK.

Lynda said: “I am thrilled to receive this recognition – it’s great to see that others are recognising the potential of my business in the same way that I do.”

The idea grew from her own search for support while caring for her mother, who has dementia.

“I am now looking after my mother who has dementia and I was looking for a support network, just to help me have someone to talk to, to be able to make some new friends and just feel supported myself.

“I found it very difficult to find anyone or any groups – then I came across Circle Work. Circle Work is a group of women gathering to sit in a circle in a safe, secure environment where they can tell their story. It’s a confidential space where they can be themselves, feel seen and be heard.”

She is currently hosting face-to-face sessions locally as well as running online gatherings to reach a wider audience.

“It is about supporting women when they feel they have nowhere else to go – a place where they can have that sisterhood,” she said.

Lynda sees the approach as rooted in long-standing human traditions of gathering and sharing experiences.

“The tradition of circle started when we all used to gather round the cooking fire back in caveman days and continued through the traditions of Native Americans and tribal communities.

“They all gather around the fire, and this has just come full circle – no pun intended. We have lost that connection.”

Although her initial focus is on women, she believes the model can be adapted for other groups and professional settings.

“I am starting with women because that is where I want to be, but it can be done for business and all manner of support networking,” she said.

She describes the venture as a turning point in her own life and sense of purpose.

“I had years of feeling that there was more to life than I was experiencing – but all I needed was a change of perspective.

“As I was growing up, I was taught how to be a good daughter, a good wife and mother. I fulfilled my responsibilities but there was always something missing. As my children became adults and left home, I started searching for the missing pieces in my life.

“I went exploring and achieving childhood dreams, but it was still not enough. I became a nurse, a healer, a hypnotherapist, a coach and still I was searching. Then I found Circle work and everything fell into place.”

For more information, contact Lynda on [email protected]