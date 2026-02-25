New client education platform unveiled as Business Help UK reaches 20-year milestone

Business Help UK has announced the launch of a customer learning platform to coincide with its 20 years in operation.

The platform will offer training modules on key financial subjects such as VAT, capital gains tax and Making Tax Digital, as well as introductory material for clients interested in property investment strategies.

The anniversary underlines the company’s steady growth, its diverse team and the recent recognition of founder Audrey Jurkoniene with an ‘Impact Award’ from Big Business Entrepreneurs.

Audrey Jurkoniene said: “We get many frequently asked questions and I feel we can approach this in a different way, such as VAT, capital gains and Making Tax Digital. I also want to offer courses explaining property investment to my business clients as this is something we have extensive knowledge of and would be of major benefit.”

Since its launch in 2005, the firm has expanded to two offices in Essex and Kent and now employs more than 15 people, including 10 qualified accountants. Its ability to communicate in seven languages enables the team to support a wide range of clients and simplify technical tax issues.

The company has grown primarily through referrals rather than advertising, reflecting strong client relationships. Its services cover the full spectrum of accountancy, with a particular focus on helping business owners and investors create efficient structures and maintain compliance.

Audrey Jurkoniene said: “I am very proud of where the company is at – it has been hard work, but I have enjoyed it. We have 10 accountants over our two offices, and we are very pleased that we can offer our services in seven languages, which is not key for us but offers that extra dimension.”

The multilingual approach has evolved naturally and supports a broad client base, the majority of whom come through personal recommendations.

As it moves into its 21st year, Business Help UK is prioritising digital delivery and client education. The new platform is designed to give businesses the knowledge required to manage changing regulations and make informed investment decisions.