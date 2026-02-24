Subscription Launch Signals New Growth Phase for Jonomade Gin

A Kent-based craft distillery has introduced a membership programme following its strongest sales performance to date.

Jonomade Gin, created by the Blackmore family in 2018, is launching the scheme alongside four limited releases and a collaborative recipe initiative for a group of 24 members.

Founder Matt Blackmore said: “We are delighted to announce our new membership subscription, which coincides with four limited editions that we have ready to launch. I am also working very, very hard on a zero alcohol option that accurately replicates the alcohol version.”

The brand identity reflects the family’s combined names and heritage across the UK and New Zealand.

The business concept emerged after a sports injury prevented Josh from pursuing university plans in Auckland, prompting the family to consider alternative opportunities.

Matt described the moment that shaped their product vision: “I suggested we go for a drink and Josh bring his notepad to discuss ideas,” he said.

“We went to bar and ordered a couple of G+Ts. The newbie behind the bar poured the full 200ml bottle of tonic into a single measure of gin. He destroyed the drink, but he did, unwittingly, give us our USP. What if we could make a flavour-packed gin that stood up to any mixer – or, indeed, a heavy-handed barman?”

After relocating to the UK, distillation began in Sevenoaks in 2019.

“We knew what we didn’t want to be,” said Matt. “A lot of businesses and products want to be all things to all people, but actually I don’t want to be in Wetherspoons. Every category I can think of is moving from the middle ground to either end of the spectrum between convenience and value or ‘I’m getting a real, genuine experience so I’m going to pay for that’. You have either got Amazon or you have got Fortnum and Mason.”

Covid disrupted operations and led to a period of reassessment.

“And we successfully turned our business into a hobby,” said Matt.

The distillery continued to receive recognition through competition awards and strong visitor support.

“I had entered the gins into the London gin competition through 2020-22 and each of our brands won medals every year,” said Matt. “The people coming into the distillery loved our story, loved what we were trying to do. It just seemed a shame to leave it all behind.

“So last year I gave up full-time work, reset the business, and looked at upskilling, because perhaps I did not have the skills as an entrepreneur that I thought I had. We had our most successful month ever in December 2025. The reason I know we are on the right track is Noah said to me ‘You are more like Dad now,’ – so the years of struggle are leading to good things, and not just from a business perspective.

“We have put ourselves in this amazing position where we have got wonderful products, we have got unbelievably loyal customers, both from a business-to-business perspective but also consumers coming to the distillery regularly.

“I feel like we are about to become an overnight success that has been years in the making.”

More information is available at jonomade.com.