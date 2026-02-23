Founder-Focused Coaching Model from MDA Aims to Reduce Burnout in Entrepreneurs

MDA Business Coaching has introduced a new framework designed to help business owners align their professional goals with personal wellbeing.

Founder Michelle De Almeida is encouraging entrepreneurs to reconsider success metrics that prioritise rapid expansion over sustainable development.

Michelle said: “As entrepreneurs face increasing pressures to scale their businesses, many find themselves caught in a cycle of burnout and stress, driven by metrics that focus solely on turnover,” she said.

“This growth-first mentality, coupled with the relentless pounding of success narratives on social media, can lead to a negative experience for many founders. It often results in disillusionment, anxiety, and a loss of connection to their original vision.

“You may feel like your business has taken over every aspect of your life and that you have disappeared into it.”

She advises founders to reassess how their business fits into their wider life goals.

“By reviewing your goals, how you would like your business to work for you, and the way you want to live, you can start to implement a plan to bring it into fruition,” said Michelle.

The coaching method places equal emphasis on personal wellbeing, financial sustainability and organisational performance.

Michelle said the aim was to focus on three areas in particular:

Holistic Success: Founders experience a stronger connection between personal fulfilment and business achievements.

Health and Well-Being: Aligned coaching promotes both mental and physical wellness, reducing stress and enhancing productivity.

Sustainable Financial Success: Prioritising profit margins over turnover means founders can build more resilient businesses that thrive in the long run.

MDA Business Coaching encourages founders to take their own steps towards alignment between themselves and their business. This includes self-reflection exercises and setting goals that prioritise well-being, resulting in businesses designed to support their lifestyle and values.

“As we support founders in their journey, we aim to create a community that fosters growth, accountability, and shared success,” said Michelle.

“By prioritising alignment and personal growth, founders can achieve not only financial success but also a deeper sense of fulfilment and well-being, free from the pressures of social media.”

For more information about MDA Business Coaching and to explore aligned coaching practices, visit mdabusiness.com or contact [email protected].