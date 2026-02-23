Ely Fitness Entrepreneur Expands The Pole Shed with Reformer Pilates Offering

A fitness studio owner in Cambridgeshire is broadening her services with the addition of a Reformer Pilates space, reflecting rapid growth in membership and demand.

Emma Wallman, who runs The Pole Shed in Littleport, has introduced the new facility to complement the studio’s existing aerial and pole fitness classes.

The expansion follows national recognition in the UK Small Business Awards gym category, where the business placed fifth last year.

“The current Reformer area is temporary while we are waiting for our new space to be available,” Emma said. “We are also going to expand this year with a wellness space, so we can offer more of a rounded approach to our clients.

“It will include a sauna, steam room and ice bath, so we can really help with their recovery as well as offering a space where they can get a massage or physio, and we are looking at red light therapy and infra-red saunas so we can make sure we can do all the activities we love for longer!

“From 30 members in June, we have now got 138 members and that is growing every week. We now have over 80 classes on our timetable ranging from belly-dancing to pole and aerial, Reformer Pilates and mat Pilates.

“Basically, if you haven’t found a thing at the shed that you enjoy, then you haven’t been to the shed.”

Emma’s involvement in pole fitness began after she responded to a local advertisement while looking for activities for her children.

“I went and I was rubbish. I couldn’t lift myself up, couldn’t do anything – but I loved it, I loved the community and the way everyone rallied around as soon as you got the tiniest bit of success.”

Following the departure of her instructor, she decided to continue the classes to ensure access in the rural area.

“I live in quite a rural area so there were not a great deal of these classes available locally,” she said.

“I loved it, I had told all my friends about it, everyone wanted to try it, but there was yet to be a space for beginners to start their pole journey. I built a shed in my back garden, which is why we are called the Pole Shed. Before I knew it, I had 20 sessions a week and needed a bigger space, so I rented a studio by the hour.”

During lockdown, the business moved online and hired out equipment, attracting participants from across the world. It later reopened at its current site on the Oak Lane business park.

Emma added: “Now we have 15 instructions working part-time. They all have other jobs, from lots of different backgrounds. We also have personal trainers working for us now.

“We have instructors who are young, we have instructors who are older, male and females’ teachers from all different backgrounds. There is always someone you can relate to – we have a class and an instructor for everybody.

Further details about the studio’s classes and services are available at www.thepoleshed.com.