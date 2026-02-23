CIS Specialist BR Accountants Targets Workforce Expansion and Client Milestone

BR Accountants LTD is set to reach a significant growth point in 2026, with its client portfolio nearing 10,000 and plans in place to increase staffing levels by 20 per cent.

Founded in 2008 by Rodion Batir and now managed by Ilie Batir from the company’s East London office, the firm has developed a strong presence in the construction sector.

More than four-fifths of its clients operate under the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS), giving the practice a focused specialism and nationwide reach from the capital to northern Scotland.

Nearly two decades of sector experience underpin the firm’s CIS advisory work.

“Having this knowledge of CIS is not something you can buy. I have been working with the Construction sector for nearly 20 years,” Ilie Batir said.

In addition to construction, the company supports a range of other businesses, including shops, beauty salons and film industry clients, which broadens its service profile.

Ilie Batir emphasised the value of retaining a physical office while offering remote services.

“We are based in London, and we keep a head office to meet clients, to give them that chance because a lot, if not all, accountancy work can be done online. That is something my brother found out during COVID, and he now does that in Spain. However, we do have an office presence for the people who want that option. We really have clients all over, from London to the Shetlands in the UK and beyond.”

The planned recruitment drive is intended to support continued growth and increased demand for CIS expertise.

“2026 is going to be a record-breaking one for us, and we are very happy to be moving onto next levels,” Ilie Batir added.

As the firm approaches the 10,000-client mark, it aims to strengthen its position as a specialist adviser to the construction industry.