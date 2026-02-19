LTi Metaltech wins £45 million Sellafield SRP manufacturing contract

LTi Metaltech Ltd, a UK pressure vessel manufacturer, has secured a contract worth more than £45 million from Sellafield Ltd. The work covers the manufacture and supply of SRP products for the Product and Residue Store Retreatment Plant.

The SRP plant will receive special nuclear material packages from stores across the Sellafield site. It will repackage them into new containers designed for 100 years of safe storage. The facility will support the long-term safety and security of these materials and contribute to site clean-up work.

Under the agreement, LTi Metaltech will produce components that meet nuclear quality standards. The process will include full inspection and material traceability. The company will work with Sellafield and other project partners through mobilisation and delivery to meet technical, regulatory and programme needs.

Sellafield selected LTi Metaltech for its approach to high-integrity manufacture and its capacity for repeat supply. The tender review noted strong controls on materials and inspection, a clear development plan, and a supply model that supports Net Zero targets.

The contract also includes a social value programme in Cumbria. LTi will offer places at its welding school in Oxfordshire, work with local SMEs on quality and manufacturing, and set up a Cumbrian base for warehousing, assembly and logistics. The programme will create apprenticeships, open routes into work for disadvantaged groups, and support local volunteering.

SRP will require several product types, with demand estimated between 4,500 and 9,500 units. Delivery will run in two stages: a development phase of three to four years, followed by a ten-year production phase linked to the programme schedule.

“This contract is an important milestone for LTi Metaltech and a strong endorsement of our high-integrity manufacturing capability,” said Edgar Rayner, Managing Director of LTi Metaltech.

“It strengthens the foundation for significant future growth – including the creation of high-value, high-skill jobs in our local community and, over time, in Cumbria through the development of our first dedicated footprint there.

“It also accelerates our investment plans: expanding our manufacturing capability, bringing in technology and expertise from across the LTi Group, and introducing new capabilities from outside the Group. This programme allows us to scale in the right way – safely, sustainably and with long-term benefit to the communities we operate in.

“We also have further opportunities progressing across multiple sectors, including energy and medical programmes, and expect to share updates on additional contract awards as approvals complete.

“We are proud to support Sellafield’s SRP work, and it reflects our ethos of Making Stuff That Matters – delivering high-integrity products for projects where safety and reliability are critical.”

Gareth Frazer, Head of Manufacturing and Engineering Solutions for Sellafield Ltd, said: “This is another step forward for the Sellafield Manufactured Products Team. LTi are a new addition to our supply chain, and this contract is the first to use our New Product Introduction process. They have demonstrated great capability in the tender process for SRP Products and are already making positive moves to support our local supply chain and community. The MPO team and I are looking forward to working with LTi to deliver these mission-critical products.”

LTi Metaltech forms part of the wider LTi Group. The group will provide engineering and technical support through LTi Metalltechnik in Germany and nuclear experience through LTi Vessco.

The award supports the UK nuclear decommissioning programme and shows the role of domestic manufacturing in safe delivery.

LTi Metaltech has a record in safety-critical fabrication and continues to invest in skills, systems and production capability for complex nuclear work.

Further details on scope and milestones will follow in line with project approvals.