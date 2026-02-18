Walmsley Wilkinson urges organisations to adopt a more compassionate approach to senior recruitment

Executive search and management recruitment firm Walmsley Wilkinson is encouraging employers to bring greater understanding and consideration to hiring practices, particularly when recruiting for leadership and board-level roles.

The company notes that extended recruitment timelines, minimal feedback, strong competition and prolonged uncertainty are placing increasing pressure on candidates, including highly experienced senior professionals.

Current data indicates that filling senior leadership roles takes an average of 75 days, Director positions around 90 days and Executive appointments approximately 120 days.

“Senior leaders are often regarded as resilient, confident decision-makers, trusted to guide organisations through complexity and change, but even the most experienced professionals can experience self-doubt during their career search,” said Taryn Wilkinson, Director at Walmsley Wilkinson.

“Confidence isn’t fixed – it can be influenced by circumstance, particularly when communication is lacking or timelines stretch indefinitely. When leaders find themselves between roles, the emotional and psychological impact can be significant.”

Walmsley Wilkinson is calling on businesses to recognise the personal impact of drawn-out hiring processes, highlighting that limited communication and long periods without updates can heighten stress and uncertainty for candidates. The firm is recommending consistent, respectful and timely engagement throughout the process.

Taryn Wilkinson added: “Behind every CV is a person. At senior level, candidates are often balancing professional ambition with family responsibilities and financial considerations. Respectful communication is not just good practice – it reflects an organisation’s culture and values.

“Clear expectations, transparent timelines and constructive feedback, where possible, can significantly reduce unnecessary anxiety. Even brief updates can reassure candidates that their time and effort are respected.”

Alongside its message to employers, the firm is advising senior professionals in transition to take practical steps to support their wellbeing while searching for new roles.

Taryn Wilkinson said: “We advise candidates to structure their search with defined daily time for research, applications and networking, and focus on quality applications and meaningful connections rather than volume. It can also be prudent to invest in professional development through short courses, mentoring or industry events to stay connected and ensure you are up to speed with industry trends.

“Away from the job search, it is good to keep in touch with friends and family for balance and perspective, and some candidates like to engage in volunteering or advisory work to maintain purpose.”

