Warrington Connectivity Firm Looks Ahead After Strong Year of Growth in 2025

A Warrington-based connectivity specialist is entering 2026 with confidence following a standout year delivering resilient, future-ready network solutions for organisations across the UK.

Systematic Data Solutions, headquartered in Warrington, reported a successful 2025 as demand continued to rise for dependable connectivity across commercial, industrial and public sector settings.

Throughout the year, the business worked in close partnership with clients spanning retail, manufacturing, education and commercial property, delivering tailored projects designed to support long-term connectivity and operational reliability.

One of the most significant projects completed in 2025 involved work alongside ITS and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, providing connectivity to more than 1,000 businesses. The initiative contributed to strengthening regional digital infrastructure and improving access for businesses across Liverpool.

The team also supported a major hospitality development, delivering the full network infrastructure for the £60 million transformation of The Mere into Fairmont Cheshire, now part of Accor’s luxury portfolio. The network was designed to support both guest experience and operational requirements across the site.

Karl Aldridge, Director at Systematic Data Solutions, said the past year marked an important milestone for the business.

“2025 was a really positive year for us. We’re proud to be a North West business, and it’s been rewarding to see our work supporting organisations of all sizes — from regional infrastructure projects to hospitality and commercial developments.”

“Having a reliable network you can trust underpins how organisations communicate, operate and grow. Our focus is always on delivering solutions that work reliably day in, day out, without disrupting the people who rely on those buildings.”

Alongside its commercial and industrial portfolio, the business continued to deliver projects across education, healthcare and residential developments, with more than 500 bespoke connectivity installations completed to date.

Looking to 2026, Systematic Data Solutions plans to build on the momentum of the past year, supporting organisations as they continue to invest in secure, dependable connectivity.

With a strong pipeline of projects already confirmed, the Warrington-based firm enters the year ahead well positioned for sustained growth.

About Systematic Data Solutions

Based in the North West, Systematic Data Solutions is a network infrastructure specialist with 10 years of experience in delivering Large scale network infrastructure projects which helps organisations stay connected and secure. Working with businesses and public sector organisations across the UK and beyond, the team delivers practical, well-planned solutions that protect premises, minimise disruption and keep people connected.

For more information, visit www.systematicdata.co.uk