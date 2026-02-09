HMDG Formalises Governance with Creation of Independent Advisory Board

HMDG has announced the formal establishment of an independent Advisory Board, designed to strengthen clinical governance, ethical oversight and long-term strategic decision-making as the business continues to grow within the private healthcare and MSK sectors.

The new Advisory Board formalises a structure that has operated informally since HMDG was founded. From the outset, the company has relied on senior clinicians and experienced industry professionals to review ideas, challenge assumptions and provide external perspective before initiatives were launched. The introduction of a defined Advisory Board brings clearer accountability and structure to that process.

With its roots firmly grounded in clinical practice, HMDG has consistently embedded clinicians and sector specialists within its commercial operations. As the organisation expanded nationally, leadership determined that informal consultation was no longer sufficient. The Advisory Board has therefore been created to provide independent challenge and guidance as part of a more robust, long-term governance framework.

The Board has been formed with a clear remit. Its responsibilities include reviewing new initiatives before they are taken to market, acting as a critical sounding board for senior leadership, testing internal assumptions and ensuring that strategic decisions remain aligned with clinical integrity, patient outcomes and ethical standards.

Jack Chew, who has worked closely with HMDG as a clinical advisor over a number of years, supported the business in assembling a small and focused group of senior figures with experience spanning clinical practice, operations, leadership and healthcare technology.

Among those appointed is Lucy Macdonald, a physiotherapist and healthcare leader with a track record of building and exiting private clinics. She is currently Lead Physiotherapist and Founding Director of Restart Physio in Surrey and also holds a number of non-executive, consultancy and media roles across the healthcare sector.

Nicola Graham joins the Advisory Board with experience across NHS services, elite sport and private healthcare. Having previously owned and exited a multidisciplinary healthcare business, she now works in fractional and board roles within preventative health, human performance and sports technology, following completion of an Executive MBA.

The Board also includes Ove Indergaard, Founder and Chief Executive of Indergaard Physiotherapy Ltd. With nearly 30 years’ experience in MSK care, he leads a multi-site clinic group in the north of England and is internationally recognised for his work in Shockwave Therapy education and clinical standards.

Laura Beaven completes the Advisory Board. A chiropractor by background, she is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Dyer Street Clinic, where she played a key role in scaling the organisation from a small practice into a multidisciplinary clinic employing more than 20 staff.

Commenting on the move, HMDG CEO Ben Marcilhacy said: “As HMDG has grown, so has its responsibility to the sector. The Advisory Board exists to ensure decisions are challenged, standards remain high, and the business continues to act in a way that is clinically credible and ethically grounded.”

HMDG has confirmed that the Advisory Board is intended to be a permanent part of its governance structure, with a focus on transparency, accountability and continuous improvement as the company continues to scale.

About HMDG

HMDG is a healthcare marketing and strategy company specialising in the private healthcare and MSK sector. The business works with clinic owners to develop sustainable growth strategies that are aligned with clinical standards, patient outcomes, and long-term operational viability.